Levodopa Market Update 2024: to Reach USD 2.9 billion by 2032, Claims AMR Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Levodopa Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Form, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channels: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global levodopa market generated $1.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $2.9 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• UCB SA

• Mylan Nv

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck and Co. Inc.

• Impax Laboratories Inc.

• Novartis AG

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The growing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, the increasing demand for therapeutic Interventions, and the increasing healthcare expenditure are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global levodopa market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the side effects and safety concerns associated with the levodopa may hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the development of novel formulations and efficient drug delivery methods and technological advancements in drug delivery are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the levodopa market during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The tablets sub-segment accounted for the largest global levodopa market share of 36.0% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Levodopa tablets are favored for their convenience, affordability, and widespread adoption among patients. Offering a simple and familiar mode of administration, tablets enhance patient adherence to treatment routines. Moreover, the availability of various tablet strengths allows for flexible dosing tailored to individual patient needs, optimizing therapeutic outcomes. Additionally, tablets are relatively cost-effective compared to alternative formulations, ensuring accessibility to a broader patient population.

The oral sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.7% in 2022 and dominate in terms of market share by 2032. This dominance is majorly owing to the convenience, familiarity, and widespread adoption of oral administration among patients and healthcare providers. With various dosages available, patients can easily adhere to treatment regimens. Additionally, the accessibility and versatility of the oral route make it a preferred choice, especially in early to mid-stage Parkinson's disease.

The retail pharmacies sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of 34.1% in 2022 and is predicted to witness prominent growth by 2032. This is majorly because the widespread accessibility of retail pharmacies provides convenient access to levodopa for patients managing Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, the presence of trained pharmacists in retail settings offers personalized guidance and support to patients, enhancing treatment adherence and satisfaction. Furthermore, retail pharmacies often stock a variety of medications, including levodopa, allowing patients to fulfill their prescriptions conveniently.

The levodopa market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 40.9% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to maintain its dominance in terms of market share during the forecast period. The robust healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical research facilities in North America foster innovation in Parkinson's disease management. This environment encourages the development of novel levodopa formulations and treatment approaches, driving market growth. Besides, the region’s high prevalence of Parkinson's disease, combined with an aging population, and supportive healthcare policies contributes to the growth of the levodopa market in North America.

Region Analysis

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

