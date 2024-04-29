Space Robotics Market to See Competition Rise | USD 8 Billion by 2031 With CAGR of 6.9%

Space Robotics Market

The regulatory implementations by several space regulatory authority is expected to limit the growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Solution (Remotely Operated Vehicles, Remote Manipulator System, Software, Services), by Application (Deep Space, Near Space, Ground), by End User (Commercial, Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the space robotics industry generated $4.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The capability and the suppleness to reconfigure a space robot that is now in orbit are being demanded by the operatives. The ability to tweak the space robots and spaceship to the varying needs of the market is important for the operators of GEO (Geostationary Orbit) satellites that have a lifespan of more than 15 years. This may include switching its functionality from TV broadcasting to internet connectivity or moving a satellite and its robotic arm into a different position, which would be difficult with the traditional hardware-defined space robots.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐧𝐯/𝐬𝐚, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜., 𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐜𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬

By application, the near space segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global space robotics market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The growing need for continuous servicing & maintenance of active satellites, inflowing government investments, and increasing number of space research & exploration projects across the world are the factors driving the growth of the segment. The ground segment, on the other hand, display the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period. The rising R&D activities have boosted the demand for space robots in ground applications, thus driving the segment growth.

The report analyzes these key players in the global space robotics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

The rise of threats in military security have been ultimately fostering the need for satellite communication services as a part of ensuring reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence application areas. This further adds up to the necessity toward launching missiles, space crafts and many others to increase security standards and services within the defense & military units.

Likewise, the military or defense organizations supports the positioning of different types of satellites including surveillance satellites, communication satellites and many others towards monitoring or tracking of future security threats, thereby impacting the growth of space robotics in commercial markets. Such factors are further set to support the growth of space robotics market in the coming years.

This shows the entry of the leading companies into software-defined space robotics that rely on flexible software, generic hardware, and a distributed & advanced space on-board computing platform to identify their missions. With its automated on-board computing platform, software-defined technology offers the suppleness they need and could also decrease the costs in the future. Though, the operators and manufacturers have now introduced partially software-defined space robots for MEO and LEO constellations. Thus, software-defined technology is designed to create opportunities for the space robotics market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By solution, the remotely operated vehicles segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the ground segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate.

By end user, the government segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate.

