Long Read Sequencing Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 5.2 billion by 2032 at 21.7% CAGR, Says AMR

Long Read Sequencing Market Forecast 2023-2032

Rise in demand for precision medicine, and surgein number of partnership & collaboration drive the growth of the global long-read sequencing market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Long Read Sequencing Market by Application (Research Applications and Clinical Applications), Technique (Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, and Synthetic Long Read Sequencing), Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Services), and End User (Academic & Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "long read sequencing market" was valued at $0.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• BaseClear B.V.

• Cantata Bio

• Element Biosciences

• FG Technologies,

• GrandOmics,

• Illumina, Inc.

• MicrobesNG

• Novogene co., ltd.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

• PacBio

• St Vincents Hospital Melbourne

• TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• BGI Genomics

• CD Genomics

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14421

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in demand for precision medicine, surge in number of partnership & collaboration, and increase in initiatives taken by key players for drug delivery are the factors that drive the growth of the global long read sequencing market. However, high initial investment and costs restrict market growth. Moreover, the rise in technological advancements presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By application, the research application segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global long read sequencing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in integration of genomic information into clinical practice, particularly in areas such as oncology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases, which foster the demand for sequencing technologies for diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic purposes.

By technique, the single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds global long read sequencing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its high accuracy, reduced sequencing biases, enhanced detection of structural variants, and applications in diverse fields such as genomics, clinical diagnostics, and research. However, the nanopore sequencing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to continuous advancements in nanopore technology, enabling longer reads, improved accuracy, and enhanced portability.

By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global long read sequencing market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the recurring nature of consumable purchases, such as reagents, and other materials necessary for sequencing experiments, ensures a steady revenue stream for sequencing companies.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global long read sequencing market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies heavily investing in sequencing technologies to support drug discovery and development efforts, including target identification, biomarker discovery, and personalized medicine initiatives.

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global long read sequencing market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its substantial investment in genomics R&D, supported by government funding, private investments, and academic collaborations.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to rapid economic growth in countries such as China and India, which has led to increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, R&D, and biotechnology sectors, fostering a conducive environment for the adoption of advanced genomic technologies such as long read sequencing.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14421

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Long Read Sequencing Market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Long Read Sequencing Market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the scar treatment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Long Read Sequencing Market size.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Long Read Sequencing Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

Region Analysis

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

