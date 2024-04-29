St. Johnsbury Barracks / Agg. Domestic Assault, Offense committed in the presence of a child

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4003255

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 04/28/2024 at 1853 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Calkins Camp Rd, Danville

VIOLATION: Agg. Domestic Assault, Crime Committed in the Presence of a Child





ACCUSED: Cedric Curley

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence located in Danville after receiving a report of a possible domestic disturbance. Troopers arrived at the residence and identified Cedric Curley (30) as a person of interest. After further investigation, it was found that Curley caused bodily harm to a household member in front of several juveniles. Curley was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for further processing. Curley received conditions of release and was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer to the above charge.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2024 at 1230 hrs

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Included

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.