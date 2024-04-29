Florida Mom and National Advocate Dedicates 162-Mile Walk and Fundraiser to Youth Stricken by Sudden Cardiac Arrest
Steps for Heartbeats is a personal mission to protect young hearts by helping schools and youth-serving organizations to be prepared for a cardiac emergency.
Walking the Camino is a life-affirming journey I’ve wanted to make for years. With every step I’ll honor the young lives we've lost, raise spirits and funds to carry their legacies forward.”USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martha Lopez-Anderson, Executive Director of Parent Heart Watch, is on a mission to safeguard young lives from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and preventable sudden cardiac death (SCD). She's embarking on “Steps for Heartbeats”, a 162-mile walk and fundraiser to help schools and other youth-serving organizations prepare for a cardiac emergency.
— Martha Lopez-Anderson
Starting from Porto, Portugal on May 4 and concluding in Santiago de Compostela, Spain on May 18, Martha carries not only memories of her son Sean, lost to an undetected heart condition two decades ago, but also the collective memory of countless youths affected by SCA. Her journey is a tribute to their legacy and a call to action to protect young hearts.
SCA strikes 23,000 youths annually, yet many cases go undetected. Martha aims to change this by advocating for early detection heart screening and improved cardiac emergency preparedness, including widespread availability of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) wherever youth congregate.
All funds raised will support Parent Heart Watch's mission to educate and empower families, schools, sports and medical communities, with the goal of eliminating preventable deaths and disabilities from SCA in youth by 2030.
Martha's route along the Portuguese Way to Santiago winds through picturesque landscapes, ancient towns, and historic landmarks. You can follow her journey at Polarsteps as she traverses from Porto to Santiago de Compostela, spreading awareness every step of the way.
About Parent Heart Watch
Parent Heart Watch (PHW) is the only national voice solely dedicated to protecting youth from sudden cardiac arrest and preventable sudden cardiac death. PHW leads and empowers others by sharing information, educating and advocating for change.
