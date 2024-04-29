New Haven Barracks / DUI #3 - Refusal / Ignition Interlock Device

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5001833

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/28/2024 at 1837 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 116 / Meehan Road

TOWN: Bristol

VIOLATIONS: DUI #3 – Refusal / Ignition Interlock Device

ACCUSED: Michael H. Ryan

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/28/2024 at approximately 1837 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after multiple observed motor vehicle violations on Vermont Route 116 near the intersection with Meehan Road in the Town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Michael H. Ryan (35) of Williston, VT. While speaking to Ryan, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Ryan was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Ryan was also found to be operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Ryan was transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing where he was later released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.