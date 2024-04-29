Relocation Expert Urges Companies to Leave California for Business-Friendly States
California’s politicians have lost their ability to treat companies and their employees with common sense and decency.”MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Vranich, founder of The Business Relocation Coach LLC, believes California’s hostility to business has reached a new low and is urging companies to exit for more welcoming states.
He closed his site selection firm last year and retired but has now revived the company in light of the growing number of California companies considering relocation, seeking to follow the enterprises that moved thousands of facilities – headquarters, manufacturing plants, R&D centers, back offices, repair facilities and warehouses – out of the state during the last 15 years that he has studied.
“California’s business environment is now hopeless as Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democrat-run legislature and agencies are deaf to requests from companies for a more reasonable environment. The challenges facing businesses include punishing taxes, yet Democrats – most of whom have never run a business – are fiercely opposed to a November ballot proposal that would make it harder for politicians to again raise taxes.
“Further exasperating businesses is an incredibly abusive legal environment, an endless string of new, costly regulations, new taxes disguised as fees and skyrocketing crime that affects the safety of their employees.
“It isn’t well known that many employees are eager to move with their company to where they will find affordable housing, better performing schools, lower crime, reasonable utility costs, lower cost of living, attractive amenities, and communities where neighbors give a warm welcome to newcomers.
“Evaluating the pros and cons of moving can offer clarity about why an out-of-California location can benefit a company. Another factor is that employees’ morale will improve as they enjoy a superior quality of life. Sadly, California’s politicians have lost their ability to treat companies and their employees with common sense and decency.”
Additional information about California’s demanding business environment can be found at the “Top Ten Reasons Why Companies Are Leaving California.”
