Miami Top Podcast Host Angela Duncan Teams Up with Drive Planning to Empower Passive Real Estate Investments for clients

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Duncan, renowned podcast host of Empower HER Money, is thrilled to announce her partnership with Drive Planning, a leading financial advisory firm. Leveraging her extensive experience in real estate, Angela aims to empower her clients to passively invest with double-digit returns through this exciting collaboration. "For over 200 podcast episodes I have been teaching about investing, money mindset, creating wealth. Now, I have a vehicle in which to help my clients become passive investors through tax lien and real estate investing" Angela Duncan said.

With over 20 years of expertise in the real estate industry, Angela Duncan brings a wealth of knowledge to her clients. As a bestselling author of "Empower YOUR Money," a dynamic speaker, and influential figure, Angela has established herself as a trusted authority in financial empowerment and real estate investment.

Prior to her current endeavors, Angela Duncan co-owned a prestigious RE/MAX office, overseeing transactions totaling over $2 billion in real estate sales. Her transition to partnering with Drive Planning signifies a strategic move to further expand her impact and assist her audience in achieving financial success. She also previously owned a top insurance company in Florida.

Drive Planning is renowned for its commitment to providing private investment opportunities typically reserved for the affluent to a wider audience. Their motto, "Keep More, Make More, Live More," resonates with Angela's mission to empower individuals to take control of their financial future.

By joining forces with Drive Planning, Angela Duncan aims to provide her audience with exclusive access to lucrative investment opportunities while continuing to educate and inspire through her Empower HER Money platform.

