New Online Business Delivers Top Quality Foods From The Northeast To Anywhere in the US
Famous New Haven Style Apizza
Service Delivers Authentic New Haven Area Cuisine, Catering to Those Who've Relocated or Simply Crave Culinary Excellence
We are excited to bring food like Hummel’s hot dogs, Grand Apizza New Haven style Apizza and Lucibello’s Italian pastries to people who appreciate authentic food across the US”NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Haven Direct Connect, a new food service business based in CT, is delivering authentic Italian and gourmet foods to the doors’ of relocated Northeasterners and Foodies across the United States.
— founder Steve Thomas
The Company’s mission is to make people happy by bringing them the food they miss from brands they love. It was born from a need for great authentic Italian and Gourmet food to be made available to people who have moved away from the Northeast or just appreciate authentic, quality cuisine.
New Haven Direct Connect offers a wide range of authentic food products customers can mix and match, including items from famous, long standing Northeastern family brands like Liuzzi Cheese, Lamberti Sausage, Lucibello's Pastry Shop, Napoli Foods, Apicella’s Bakery, Durante’s Pasta, Claire’s Corner Copia, Petonito’s Pastry Shop, Foxon Park Soda, Grand Apizza, Ferraro’s Meats, Blackie’s Relish and Hummel Brothers Meats.
Customers buy on NewHavenDirectConnect.com. The company shops for the items, then cold packs a grocery box and ships it via 2-day express. The company has a strong commitment to service and quality, and its local roots and personalized service set it apart from competitors in the food delivery service industry.
“We are excited to bring great food like Hummel’s hot dogs and meats, Grand Apizza New Haven style Apizza, famous Lucibello’s Italian pastries and cookies, Foxon Park Soda and more to people who appreciate authentic high-quality food across the US” said founder Steve Thomas.
Customers can order food to enjoy themselves or send packages as gifts to others. “People love to celebrate with foods they love that bring a sense of nostalgia and family” said Thomas, pointing out that the business has enjoyed very busy periods for Christmas and Easter. “And we love making people happy, so what better way to celebrate than with great food?” he added.
For more information or to order from New Haven Direct Connect, please visit New Haven Direct Connect or call (877) 219-5150.
