Gela Wesh Unveils 'Futuristic' Collection at New York Fashion Week with Mix-and-Match Designs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion enthusiasts worldwide are invited to embark on a journey with Gela Wesh's latest collection, 'Futuristic,' showcased at the prestigious New York Fashion Week. Known for her commitment to sustainability and empowering women through her message "wear what you wanna wear and be free," Gela Wesh introduces “Futuristic,” a collection emphasizing individuality. Feathers remain a hallmark of her designs, symbolizing freedom and glamour. The opulent creations have graced red carpets at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, solidifying the brand's international reputation. What sets '”Futuristic” apart is its adaptability and customization options. Crafted from feathers, lace, and other materials, each piece allows for interchangeable elements like half skirts and tops, sleeves, collars, and more, promoting sustainable fashion practices and offering endless styling possibilities. Gela Wesh is also the first worldwide designer to pioneer the method of mixing and matching pieces into garments, providing unparalleled customization and versatility. "The 'Futuristic' collection challenges conventional norms, proving that elegance doesn't have to be rigid," says Gela Wesh. "We've incorporated 3D printing technology to enhance the feather designs, adding modernity and allure." Gela Wesh invites fashion enthusiasts to explore the “Futuristic” collection, soon available for preview on the brand's official website at www.gela-wesh.com. Join us as we reshape femininity, embrace sustainability, and empower women globally through distinctive designs.
About Gela Wesh
Gela Wesh is a luxury fashion brand founded in 2013 by Designer and Creative Director Gela Wesh Sharifi. Its mission is to empower women globally through unique, meaningful, and thoughtfully designed collections. Based in Zurich and New York, the brand stands for reshaping femininity and inspiring women to embrace their boldness, brightness, and fearlessness. Gela Wesh is also known as the first designer to pioneer the method of mixing and matching pieces into garments, offering unparalleled customization and versatility.
