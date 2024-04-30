RX BANDZ AWRDED PRESTIGE TOP DRUG DELIVERY INNOVATOR FOR 2024
Rx Bandz is developing elegant miniaturized auto-injectors and novel formulations for a wide variety of injectable medications, for military, EMS and civilians.
Rx Bandz was recently chosen as the 2024 Drug Delivery Innovator of the Year for Innovation and Excellence by the Prestige Awards.
Rx Bandz is a late-stage biotech startup, developing emergency drug-delivery systems for civilians and the military. Its patient-centric auto-injectors and novel drug formulations will deliver a wide range of injectable medications by anyone, anytime and anywhere.
Rx Bandz remedies the shortcomings of current devices in the $55B auto-injector market. The company just opened its Series A Round to fund the application to the FDA for its first indication, the epinephrine auto-injector.
The Prestige Awards celebrate the businesses that consistently offer innovation and excellent products. Prestige readers nominate businesses that have proven to be the best in their area over the past 12 months.
CEO and Founder Jessica Walsh said, “We are honored to be selected for this award. This honor belongs to our dream team of experts in technology, drug development and quality management. They are supported by superb strategic partners, all bound together by an unwavering commitment to improving patients’ lives.”
Rx Bandz device/drug combinations are more versatile than current auto-injectors and are designed to treat anaphylaxis from severe allergies, moderate to severe pain, and noncompressible hemorrhages.
This type of hemorrhage cannot be stopped with compression and tourniquets, and is the number one cause of preventable death in the military and for women giving birth worldwide. Every year 14 million women suffer postpartum hemorrhages, and 14,000 will die. A simple injection from a readily available TXA auto-injector, given by a midwife, can save their lives.
Currently, medics must establish an IV line and hang an IV bag while under fire, making them a target.
There are no TXA auto-injectors on the market.
Rx Bandz is reformulating tranexamic acid (TXA) so that it can quickly and accurately be administered in medically-scarce situations when an ambulance is more than half an hour away, or on the battlefield.
Founder and CEO Jessica Walsh said, “We started designing our novel auto-injector with a clean slate. That way, we could remedy the many problems of traditional devices. We also looked at the medications themselves, and now we are seeing success in our early bioequivalency studies for our reformulation of TXA.”
Rx Bandz brings the ruggedness and reliability required by the Department of Defense to the civilian market. “That’s why the DoD has given us over a dozen R&D contracts to develop the auto-injector for them,” Walsh said. “Our compact auto-injectors will also be transformative in the huge EMS market.”
The innovation recognized by the Prestige Awards starts with Rx Bandz’s flagship drug-delivery platform, the MiniJect®. It is less than half the size of traditional auto-injectors like EpiPen. The two-step auto-injector is easy to use in emergencies and has an extended shelf life that will save patients, EMS services and the DoD millions of dollars.
It is also rugged, waterproof, and heat resistant, as well as faster to operate. The needle completely retracts after activation in less than half a second, reducing the chance of injury.
The 1 mL MiniJect, its 3 mL big sister, and the double-dose device are designed to deliver a wide variety of injectable medications, including highly viscous drugs, vaccines and biologics. The company is preparing to submit its first indication epinephrine auto-injector for FDA review.
“We also created a proprietary system for protecting the glass container inside most auto-injectors, and we found a way to extend the shelf life of epinephrine and other oxygen-sensitive drugs. All these innovations came from our highly creative engineers listening to our customers,” she said.
Walsh explained that the innovative design for the miniature auto-injector grew from her frustration with traditional devices. After a severe reaction to a bee sting, she was prescribed to always carry two auto-injectors. When she went for a run, she duct-taped them to her arms. She then understood why 60 percent of people who are prescribed auto-injectors do not carry their prescribed auto-injectors.
She knew there had to be a better way. She and her Rx Bandz team are defining auto-injectors and how emergency injectable drugs are delivered. Every day they move closer to putting these elegant, innovative auto-injectors in the hands of the people who so urgently need them.
About Rx Bandz
Rx Bandz is a privately held company based in Locust Valley, New York, with its Innovation Center in Fairfield, NJ. It is an emerging biotech company with a platform of the world's smallest auto-injector and novel life saving formulations for military and civilian use. Designed to treat numerous emergency medical conditions, its MiniJect auto-injector will initially focus on delivering epinephrine to treat anaphylactic shock. The device is the world’s smallest auto-injector that is safer, faster, and easier-to-use than traditional auto-injectors. Rx Bandz is formulating new drugs as well as developing auto-injectors containing 1 ml to 5 ml of medications with various viscosities and molecular size.
For more information, visit the company’s website at www.rxbandz.com
