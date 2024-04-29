Arlington Heights' Own J-Livi & The Party Set to Ignite Hey Nonny with the Release of Their Third Album, "Long Road"
Local Band, J-Livi & The Party Brings the Funk Home to Hey Nonny!
We are thrilled and honored to bring our music back home to Arlington Heights! We've poured our hearts into our 3rd album, "Long Road" and can't wait to share it with our community.”ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlington Heights, IL – J-Livi & The Party, the vibrant brass band helmed by local talent Jeff Livorsi, is poised to captivate audiences at Hey Nonny on Wednesday, May 1st, as they commemorate the launch of their highly anticipated third album, "Long Road." Renowned for their infectious energy and unparalleled musicianship, this Chicago-based ensemble promises a night of electrifying entertainment.
— Jeff Livorsi
Jeff Livorsi, the driving force behind J-Livi & The Party, distinguishes himself as a band leader deeply committed to his community and passionate about nurturing the next generation of musicians. With a trombone sound as expansive as his heart, Livorsi maintains a profound connection to Arlington Heights, inspiring and mentoring emerging talents in the realm of music.
J-Livi & The Party transcends conventional brass bands, infusing their performances with a fusion of funk and hip-hop influences that guarantees an unforgettable musical experience. Describing themselves as a "Pep Band on steroids," the ensemble exudes an irresistible energy that elevates every note, transforming each performance into a jubilant celebration.
"Long Road" marks yet another milestone in J-Livi & The Party's musical journey, showcasing their evolution and enduring commitment to spreading joy through their music. From local showcases to national tours, the ensemble continues to captivate audiences with their dynamic performances and infectious enthusiasm.
Join J-Livi & The Party at Hey Nonny for an evening that transcends entertainment and becomes a vibrant celebration of life itself. Secure your tickets now and prepare to dance the night away in the company of one of Arlington Heights' most beloved musical acts.
About J-Livi & The Party:
J-Livi & The Party is a dynamic brass band hailing from Chicago, led by the incomparable Jeff Livorsi. Fusing elements of funk and hip-hop, they deliver high-energy performances that leave audiences craving more. From local gigs to nationwide tours, J-Livi & The Party are on a mission to spread positivity and good vibes wherever their music takes them.
