Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Meets with Newly-appointed Ambassador of Romania to China Dan-Horia Maxim

On April 26, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li met with Newly-appointed Ambassador of Romania to China Dan-Horia Maxim.

Deng Li welcomed Maxim's assumption of his new post, saying that China and Romania enjoy traditional friendship, and that China is willing to work with Romania to take this year's 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to push bilateral relations to a new height.

Maxim said that Romania attaches great importance to developing its relations with China, and is willing to deepen practical cooperation in various fields between the two countries and actively promote Romania-China and EU-China relations.

