Statement by Premier King on the National Day of Mourning for Persons Killed or Injured in the Workplace

CANADA, April 26 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on the National Day of Mourning for Persons Killed or Injured in the Workplace:

“Each year on April 28, we pause to honour the memory of workers who have been injured or lost their lives through a workplace tragedy.

Employees in all fields, backgrounds and ages can fall victim to an incident that prevents them from working and living to their fullest. These incidents impact not only their lives but also their families, friends, colleagues, and communities.

Every worker has the right to return home safe and sound at the end of the day. By working together – with employers, workers and our health and safety partners – we can prevent worker injuries and deaths before they occur.”