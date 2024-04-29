Sugar-Free Food Market is projected to reach US$89.028 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 7.31%
The sugar-free food market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% from US$54.313 billion in 2022 to US$89.028 billion by 2029.
The sugar-free food market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% from US$54.313 billion in 2022 to US$89.028 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the sugar-free food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$89.028 billion by 2029.
Sugar-free food basically means no sugar content in the food that human consumes or the quantity of 0.5 grams of sugar, without sugar which consists of nature-based or added sugar, per serving. Sugar-free products or food materials are labeled “no sugar” “sugar-free” or “less sugar” on food items in the market. The sugar-free foods usually don't contain sugar, but alternative content is called artificial sweetener for taste purposes.
A sugar-free food is beneficial for humans in many different ways as no-sugar or sugar-free content products help to reduce weight and help in the management of weight in individuals, the convergence to sugar-free foods nature-based sugar foods like dates, the convergence to sugar-free foods nature-based sugar foods like dates and honey are healthier nature-based sweetener helps to enhance the metabolism and provide the best solution for weight loss management regime.
The growing prevalence of health issues is the primary driving force behind the sugar-free food market growth. For instance, according to “Oxford Population Health” published an article in February 2023 it states that free sugar intake a day can cause cardiovascular diseases. The people who consume more sugar consisting various food items like beverages, fruit juices with added sugar, and sweets are vulnerable to suffering from various cardiovascular diseases.
Sugar-free foods consist of artificial or added sweeteners. The accent sugar-free doesn't mean there is no content of sugar but there will be alternative materials added to provide a sweet-like taste. The sugar-free foods are popularly dogged by people with obesity, less sugar intake and a healthy diet follow individuals.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the sugar-free food market growth.
• For instance, in May 2023 New Welch’s introduced a product called “Zero Sugar Fruity Bites” it’s a type of chewable snack with low calories and sugar sugar-free product. The snacks are perfect suit for health-conscious people with respective sugar intake.
The sugar-free food market, based on product type is segmented into five categories namely sugar-free beverages, sugar-free dairy products, sugar-free confectionery, sugar-free bakery products, and others. Sugar-free beverages are expected to account for the major share of the sugar-free food market. The beverages are consumed by most people around the globe with the highest consumption rate and sugar-free beverages are designed for those people who want to reduce calories and diabetic deficit.
The sugar-free food market, based on product type is segmented into five categories namely online and offline. Offline is expected to account for the major share of the sugar-free food market. Offline mode of purchase through various supermarkets, retail shops, and medical stores provides a flexible solution for consumers where they can evaluate the sugar contents and other content according to their health perspectives.
Based on geography, the market for sugar-free food market is expanding significantly is the North American region due to various factors. In countries like United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for sugar-free food products in various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, dairy, and dietary supplements. The demand is being driven by these countries due to an increased rate of health issues with respective sugar intake and growing knowledge about the outcomes of sugar intake causing obesity and diabetes-like diseases.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the sugar-free food market, that have been covered are Nestle S.A., PepsiCo. Inc., The Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever Plc., The Hershey Company, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., and Strauss Group Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the sugar-free food market as follows:
• By Product Type
o Sugar-free beverages
o Sugar-free dairy products
o Sugar-free confectionery
o Sugar-free bakery products
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Nestle S.A.
• PepsiCo. Inc.
• The Kellogg Company
• The Kraft Heinz Company
• The Coca-Cola Company
• Unilever Plc.
• The Hershey Company
• Mars Incorporated
• Mondelez International Inc.
• Strauss Group Ltd.
