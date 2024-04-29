Security Advisory Services Market is estimated to reach US$29.687 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.61%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the security advisory services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.61% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$29.687 billion by 2029.
Global security advisory services are the services offered to the organization with respective cyberattack-related issues. The service benefits the organization by identifying the threats to resolve the conflicts that are going to create an impact in the upcoming period. The threats are analyzed before the cyber attacker can gain access to the system and spoil the whole database present in the system. The services also help the organizations to meet and implement security policies and secure data and crucial information of the organization.
The increased prevalence of cyberattacks around the globe is the primary driving force behind the global security advisory services market growth. For instance, according to Sonic Wall, a cybersecurity firm established an article in 2024, it states that the company recorded a malware surge in 2023 where malware attacks increased by 11% to a massive 6.06 billion attacks. The stats show a tremendous increase in attacks since 2019.
Security advisory services are the offerings provided to organizations to identify and predict security threats through a wide range of services to help the organizations improve their security level in the systems by decreasing the risk of security breaches by finding the vulnerabilities in the systems.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the security advisory services market growth.
• For instance, in December 2023 IBM Consulting partnered with Palo Alto Networks to increase the system defense levels of clients. The collaboration is intended to provide a AI automated solution with a powerful security platform to various clients.
• For instance, in February 2023 Qualys enhanced its security proficiency by introducing a new solution called “Cloud Threat Database” The tool encompasses various threat intelligence including vulnerabilities, malware, and a threat detector diffused into a single platform.
The global security advisory services market, based on application type is segmented into seven categories namely penetration testing, vulnerability management, risk management strategy, incident response, compliance management, security program development, chief information security officer advisory, and support. Vulnerability management is expected to account for the major share of the security advisory services market. vulnerability management offers an overall assessment of the present security design and identifies weak loopholes in the system.
The global security advisory services market, based on enterprise size is segmented into three categories namely small, medium, and large. Large is expected to account for the major share of the security advisory services market. Large enterprises are vulnerable to more cyberattacks and their systems that contain crucial information need a rapid a powerful security solution.
The global security advisory services market, based on end-user is segmented into seven categories namely communication and technology, government, military and defense, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Government, military, and defense are expected to account for the major share of the security advisory services market. The government and military are two end users where the data should be classified and need a robust cyber security solution as these sectors serve the whole nation by safeguarding the people and providing a safer environment.
Based on geography, the market for global security advisory services is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various reasons. In countries like The United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for security advisory services in various industries, including IT, military and defense, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and banking. The demand is being driven by these nations due to the increased adoption of connected devices to the internet which are vulnerable to cyberattacks compromising the crucial information of a company or organization by incurring a huge loss.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the security advisory services market, that have been covered are PWC, EY, Deloitte, KPMG, Kudelski Security, Coalfire (Apax Partners), Delta Risk (Motorola Solutions), Novacoast, and TCS.
The market analytics report segments the global security advisory services market as follows:
• By Application
o Penetration Testing
o Vulnerability Management
o Risk Management Strategy
o Incident Response
o Compliance Management
o Security Program Development
o Chief Information Security Officer Advisory and Support
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By End - User
o Communication and Technology
o Government
o Military and Defence
o Manufacturing
o Healthcare
o BFSI
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• PWC
• EY
• Deloitte
• KPMG
• Kudelski Security
• Coalfire (Apax Partners)
• Delta Risk (Motorola Solutions)
• Novacoast
• TCS
