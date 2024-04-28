Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Attends South Africa's Freedom Day Reception

On April 26, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong, upon invitation, attended and addressed the Freedom Day reception hosted by the Embassy of South Africa in China.

Chen Xiaodong expressed congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the founding of South Africa and spoke highly of South Africa's development achievements and contribution to world prosperity and stability. He said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, bilateral relations have achieved leapfrog development, starting a new era of building a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future. In September this year, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be held in Beijing. The Chinese side stands ready to work together with the South African side to jointly create a better future for China-South Africa and China-Africa relations.

South African Ambassador to China Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele thanked the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people for their important contributions to bilateral relations and highly appreciated President Xi Jinping's successful visit to South Africa again in August last year. He said that South Africa-China cooperation in various fields has great potential and that the South African side stands ready to work with the Chinese side to strengthen political, economic, people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries and achieve greater development of the South Africa-China comprehensive strategic partnership.