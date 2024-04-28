CDC to unveil Vincymas 2024 launch details on Monday

The Carnival Development Corporation will unveil exciting details about the launch of Vincymas 2024 at a press conference on Monday. The Press Conference will serve as a pivotal platform to share significant updates and plans regarding the much-anticipated Vincymas 2024, known as the “Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean.”

Vincymas is also ecstatic to welcome participation from the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Trophy Tour as part of this year’s Vincymas Launch.

The months of June-July are recognized as an exciting marriage of cricket and mas in destination SVG.

As such a representative(s) of the Local Organising Committee of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup will be at the Launch to share further details.