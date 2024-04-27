Join the Humboldt Arts Council for Arts Alive! on May 4th

William Thonson & Anderson Galleries

Joan Gold: About Color

May 4 through June 23

Color has been Joan Gold’s focus from the beginning and collaging paint and paper bring her vision to life. Painting on paper, printing her own designs; juxtaposing colors, adjusting hues, lighter or darker, saturated, or muted, complex, or simple — these are the decisions that occupy her process. In response, the world of care and responsibility and the news of the day fall away. Images of the Holocaust that Gold saw as a child have haunted has life, along with the many horrors past and present that we know of, so she goes to her studio to make something about this beautiful world and her good life. The joy she finds in painting, using patterns, textures and stripes, and the pleasure of working with color brings her balance, serenity, and peace.

Knight Gallery

Shawn Gould: The Art of Getting Lost

March 30 through May 19

The Art of Getting Lost is the result of Shawn Gould’s multiple trips to the Punta Gorda Lighthouse on the remote stretch of coastal wilderness called the Lost Coast. This new body of work is due in large part to Gould receiving a Victor Thomas Jacoby Award from the Humboldt Area Foundation in 2021. It was the spark that he needed to return to a subject he began to explore decades ago. The Lost Coast Trail and Punta Gorda Lighthouse caught his interest on his first camping trip in 2002 and he has returned a number of times since. Over the years he had created a few paintings based on these trips, but inevitably got pulled away by other projects and commitments. Despite this, he always hoped to go back and continue what he had started. Who travels to an abandoned lighthouse in search of enlightenment you might ask? An artist who had to get lost to find new inspiration.

Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery

Visit the Museum Store for a selection of gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. The Museum Store carries a wide selection of posters, contemporary art books, cards, exhibition catalogs, children’s books, note pads, tote bags, jewelry, scarves, felted products and artsy coffee mugs. Humboldt Arts Council Members receive a 10% discount on all merchandise in the store.

Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery

Venture into the Humboldt Artist Gallery in the Morris Graves Museum of Art—the perfect place to find that unique, original gift. The gallery features many exceptional Humboldt County artists currently working in our region. Designed as an artist cooperative, the gallery features local artists working in a variety of media from representational and abstract paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs, and ceramics. Members of the Humboldt Artist Gallery include Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Allison Busch-Lovejoy, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.