Networlding Publishing Announces Launch of Best Networking Mentors Community

The community is comprised of the 11 winners of Networlding’s Best Networking Mentors 2024 contest as well as past winners

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Networlding Publishing , a 13-year-old hybrid book publishing company focused on creating thought leader books for executives and fast-growth entrepreneurs with a passion for making a positive impact in the world, announced the winners of its contest to locate the Best Networking Mentors, 2024. This initiative, led by Melissa G. Wilson, best-selling author and founder of Networlding, began as a result of a strategic introduction of Lynn Miller, business development strategist and an interview expert, to Wilson by Larry Kaufman, a prominent leadership consultant and one of the chosen Best Networking Mentors.Initiated mid-February of this year, the contest quickly attracted 22 influential leaders who nominated 22 top networking mentor professionals. From these, 11 mentors were chosen as winners of this new contest, which dates back to October 2002, when Wilson held her first contest for “The Best Networkers in the World.” Regus, one of the largest co-working spaces in the world, provided Wilson with free space at 401 N. Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, in exchange for her assistance with marketing and networking with their clients renting at their facility.While at Regus, Wilson noticed they had a large conference room. She took advantage of the space by launching her first Best Networkers 2002 contest. Through that inaugural event, ten winners received awards for their excellent networking skills. One of those winners was Billy Dexter, a rising executive at Motorola.Dexter took his nomination and winning very seriously. To this end, he spent the next ten years meeting once a year with Melissa to explore the concept of writing his own networking book. Eventually, in 2015, through the encouragement of one of his mentors—Steve Pemberton, best-selling author, philanthropist, acclaimed speaker, past senior-level executive for Monster.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Workhuman, and founder & CEO of The Lighthouse Academy—Dexter wrote his book.The winners of The Best Networkers in the World contest have now been invited into a community that will focus on brainstorming and offering their insights on tackling significant networking challenges affecting many today. The community's primary focus will be aiding new adults impacted by recent societal shifts to enhance their professional and personal development through strengthened networking capabilities and alliances."This community is not just about recognizing networking excellence; it's about actively creating powerful connections that can significantly influence professional paths,” said Wilson. “At Networlding Publishing, we specialize in elevating non-fiction leadership authors, equipping them with the networks and tools needed for success. As I’ve continued to strengthen my network over the past decades, I now want to reach out and offer support to what I term ‘addressing the networking crises’ rampant in our world today.”A virtual celebration of this launch will also be held to mark the beginning of ongoing collaboration among the networking mentors and their protégés. This initiative aligns with Networlding Publishing's mission to lead and innovate in networking and professional development.Networking Mentors 2024 Winners• Chaveso "Chevy" Cook: linkedin.com/in/chaveso-chevy-cook• Janet Viane: linkedin.com/in/janetviane• Stella Cannon: linkedin.com/in/stellacannon• Shawn Berven: linkedin.com/in/shawnberven• Catherine McNeil: linkedin.com/in/chbmservices• Dr. Keith McNally: linkedin.com/in/drkeithmcnally• Larry Kaufman: linkedin.com/in/larrykaufmanlinkedinspeaker• Lynn Hazan: linkedin.com/in/lynnhazan• Abigail Tiefenthaler: linkedin.com/in/abigailtiefenthaler/• Steve Kidd: linkedin.com/in/steve-kidd-90236655• Patti Zikmund: linkedin.com/in/patti-zikmund-52497b”8Networking Mentors 2024 Judges• Melissa G Wilson: linkedin.com/in/melissagwilson• Lynn Miller: linkedin.com/in/10xyourexpertise• Billy Dexter: linkedin.com/in/billydexter• Andy Friedman: linkedin.com/in/andyfriedman• Anita Brick: linkedin.com/in/anitabrick• Dawn Kristy: linkedin.com/in/dawnkristy• Melissa Rizai linkedin.com/in/melissa-rizai-b8a656a4About Networlding PublishingNetworlding Publishing supports thought leaders committed to making a difference by writing and publishing books that “make the world better.” The company, led by Melissa G. Wilson, has assisted over 174 thought leaders, enhancing their influence and success through strategic publishing and networking initiatives.For more information, please visit networlding.com