10 Key Features Aaron Sarfati from Contempo Suits Looks for in a Quality Inexpensive Suit
Learn what key features Aaron Sarfati from Contempo Suits Looks for in an Inexpensive Suit.BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, US, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of men's fashion, finding a quality yet affordable suit can be seeming difficult. However, for Aaron Sarfati, the discerning mind behind Contempo Suits, the pursuit of quality at an accessible price point is a passion and a mission. With an experienced eye for detail and a commitment to style, Sarfati has identified ten essential features that define a quality inexpensive suit.
1. Fabric Quality: The foundation of any great suit lies in its fabric. Aaron Sarfati says "You want to make sure that the material is made from high-quality materials such as wool blends or durable synthetics like poly/rayon. Super 150s weave is important because it gives you a superior appearance and feel. If the suit is made of poly/rayon, I feel that the best blend is a 75%/25% ratio. The higher count or rayon in the material gives a buttery cashmere like feel. I know of suit makers that claim that their wool suits have cashmere in the blend but it is really blended with rayon. Rayon has a naturally silky feel."
2. Tailoring Precision: The way that the suit is constructed is very important. Sarfati looks for suits with precise tailoring, paying close attention to seam alignment, lapel construction, and sleeve construction. Most inexpensive suits are now made with specialized sewing machines that guarantee a consistent product. You want to see fine stitching without gaps. The seams should have a higher stitch count per inch. It is an overall quality feature that you can find on an inexpensive suit once you know what to look for.
Attention to Detail: The devil, as they say, is in the details. Sarfati scrutinizes every aspect of a suit, from the stitching on the buttons to the quality of the lining. "The buttons should look secure on the jacket. The button stitches should be tight and not loose and sloppy looking." He believes that these small details contribute significantly to the overall aesthetics and durability of the garment. Once again, if the suit is made well, you will be able to wear it for several years.
3. Firm Lined Lapels: One of the hallmarks of a quality suit jacket is the firmness of its lapels. Sarfati insists on selecting suits with lapels that are impeccably lined, providing a crisp and structured appearance. The lapels are the very first thing that your eye is drawn to, so if they look cheap, then the whole suit will look cheap. It is very important that they lay correctly on your chest when you are wearing the jacket. Firm lapels not only enhance the overall silhouette of the jacket but also signify attention to detail in its construction.
4. French-Faced Linings: A subtle yet significant feature that Sarfati looks for in a quality suit jacket is the presence of French-faced linings. Unlike standard linings, French-facing involves attaching the lining to the facing of the jacket rather than the shell fabric. This technique not only creates a smoother, more polished interior but also adds durability to the garment, ensuring that it maintains its shape over time. The French-faced style is immediately recognizable by the way the interior pockets look with the lining. The lining has piping that has a circular look.
5. Fully Constructed Waistbands: Something that gets overlooked quite often is the waistband of the pants. It is a big tell-tale sign, in my opinion. I like to see a waistband that has a full construction and a firm lining for the body. It is one of those things that tells you that the suit pants are made to last a long time. The waistband should feel substantial and firm. It should feel like it wouldn't fold over when wearing the pants. A bonus is if the factory adds a strip of rubber around the waist designed to hold your shirt tucked in.
6. The pants should also have lined front legs. That protects the inside of the slacks and gives the legs a proper body.
7. If the suit is patterned, like a stripe suit or plaid, the pattern should line up at key points, such as where the sleeves meet the body and where the lapel pattern meets the body. This is a key quality point, and the manufacturer took the time to make that happen.
8. All of the pockets should have anchor stitches for durability and should be well-made of quality material. The anchor stitches help the pockets both stay in place and lay flat for a better appearance. You don't want your pants pocket to twist over and show. The anchor keeps this from happening.
9. Let's not forget about the fit. Even an inexpensive suit should still fit well and look nice on the man wearing it. The jacket chest should look firm and lay flat and nice. The collar on the jacket should not have any gaps. The collar should properly hug the neck. The shoulders should lay flat and smooth on top with no puckering on the seam where it meets the body.
10. Customer Feedback: Finally, Sarfati values the input of his customers when selecting suits for Contempo Suits. He listens to their feedback, taking note of their preferences and experiences to curate a selection of suits that meet their needs and exceed their expectations.
In conclusion, Aaron Sarfati's quest for a quality inexpensive suit is guided by a combination of meticulous attention to detail, timeless style, and a commitment to value. By prioritizing features such as fabric quality, tailoring precision, and versatility, he ensures that every suit offered by Contempo Suits embodies the perfect balance of affordability and elegance. For those seeking to elevate their wardrobe without breaking the bank, Sarfati's expertise serves as a valuable guide in the pursuit of excellence.
