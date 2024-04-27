Governor Newsom Proclaims Arab American Heritage Month 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring April 2024, as “Arab American Heritage Month.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

California joins the nation in recognizing Arab American Heritage Month and lifting up the profound and wide-ranging contributions of Arab Americans in all facets of our society.

As home to more immigrants than any other state, California knows firsthand that our diversity is our greatest asset. Our state is fortunate to have the largest Arab American population in the country, with thriving communities in Los Angeles, San Diego, the Bay Area, and other parts of the state that trace their heritage across the Middle East and North Africa.

Whether they’ve called America home for many generations or arrived more recently, Arab Americans have enriched communities across the country and made an indelible impact. We are proud of, and grateful for, the immeasurable contributions Arab Americans have made to literature, science, medicine, business and entrepreneurship, arts and entertainment, education, government, and in positions of leadership at all levels.

As we celebrate these many achievements, we must also recognize the pervasive discrimination and xenophobia the Arab American community faces – with many suffering in silence and fearing to speak out. This is unacceptable, and our state is leading the charge to protect those under attack for who they are, how they look, or what they believe.

This urgent work is ongoing with partners throughout the state, including efforts to bolster security at places of worship and cultural centers, make available community-based services to support victims of hate and combat intolerance, provide anonymous reporting options for victims and witnesses of hate acts, and other resources to further safety and inclusion for all Californians.

During Arab American Heritage Month, we honor the past, present and future of this community in our California story and rededicate ourselves to ensuring the safety and belonging of Arab Americans across our state.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim April 2024 as “Arab American Heritage Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 26th day of April 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###