$35 Billion Proposal to balance United States Postal Service financial issues
A strategic use of Postal Notice & Informed Delivery services for increased revenue, benefits for all Americans, and game changer for marketing mail industry
We are excited to present our proposal to key members of Congress, USPS and the Postal Unions. It is a game changer for the industry.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Postal Notice, leading provider of innovative solutions for the postal industry, has announced the completion of a 9-year study that could potentially solve the United States Postal Service's (USPS) financial issues. The company has developed a $35 billion proposal and has submitted it to key members of Congress, including Congressman James Comer, Congressman Jamie Raskin, Senator Gary Peters, and Representative Ritchie Torres.
The USPS has been facing financial challenges for years, with declining mail volumes and increasing competition from digital communication. In response to this, Postal Notice has come up with a solution that will not only benefit the USPS, Postal Union jobs, but also the Mass Marketing Mail Industry. The proposal involves creating $35 billion in the Mass Marketing Mail Industry, which will create more physical mail and generate revenue for the USPS. This will also lead to the creation of more Union jobs, providing a boost to the economy.
USPS will be digitally advertising, which will open up new opportunities for the postal industry. With the increasing use of technology in our daily lives, this move by the USPS will not only attract more customers but also improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of their services.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) and the Marketing Mail industry could come together to create a groundbreaking partnership that will change the landscape of digital advertising. With USPS's Informed Delivery service, which currently has a small 60 million customers, and the Marketing Mail industry's big 200 million customers, the two could sync each other through technology, making it possible for Marketing Mailers to start digital advertising in the billions of dollars.
This collaboration between USPS and the Marketing Mail industry is a game-changer for businesses looking to reach a wider audience through digital advertising. The integration of Marketing Mail, businesses could reach these customers through targeted digital ads, creating a seamless and effective marketing strategy.
The Postal Notice proposal could help this partnership between USPS and the Marketing Mail industry possible. This feature allows businesses to match their physical mail pieces with digital ads, creating a cohesive and personalized advertising experience for customers. This technology has opens up a world of possibilities for businesses, as they could now reach customers through both physical and digital channels, maximizing their advertising efforts.
Postal Notice proposal, backed by their granted US Patent 9,609,973, aims to generate this budget balancing revenue for the USPS. The proposal includes innovative solutions such as implementing new technology to streamline operations, expanding services to include e-commerce and package delivery, and creating partnerships with other businesses to utilize the USPS's vast network.
"We are excited to present our proposal to key members of Congress, USPS and Postal Unions. It is a game changer for the industry. Our team has worked tirelessly for 9 years to develop a solution that not only addresses the financial issues of the USPS but also ensures its sustainability for years to come," said Anthem Pleasant, inventor of Postal Notice.
This proposed integration of Informed Delivery® (ID) and Postal Notice™’s (PN) technologies with geolocation technology, revolutionizing the way mail is delivered. This new feature will eliminate the need for customers to constantly check the mailbox and will provide them with peace of mind knowing exactly when their mail will be delivered. The integration of GPS devices used by letter carriers will ensure accurate and timely notifications, making the delivery process more efficient and convenient for both customers and USPS.
A recent survey of 5000 homeowners has revealed a significant demand for the Postal Notice product, with 67% of respondents expressing interest in the home automation technology. The survey, conducted by an innovative market research company, aimed to understand the current trends and preferences of homeowners in regards to home automation. The results showed a strong demand for the Postal Notice product, with various customer segments expressing interest in its features.
The survey found that the Postal Notice product was particularly popular among the elderly or disabled, who are often cautious in bad weather conditions. With the ability to remotely control and monitor their mailbox, these individuals can avoid the risk of slipping or falling while checking their mail. Similarly, urban dwellers living in high-rises also showed a high demand for the product, as it eliminates the need to physically go down to the mailbox, saving time and effort.
Rural homeowners, who often have to travel long distances to access their mailbox, also expressed interest in the Postal Notice product. With the ability to receive notifications when their mail has been delivered, these homeowners can save on gas and reduce their carbon footprint. Additionally, the survey found that home-based businesses are becoming more efficient with the use of home automation technology. The Postal Notice product allows them to easily keep track of important mail and packages, ensuring timely and secure delivery.
Informed Delivery was also highlighted in the survey results. With over 60 million users, Informed Delivery allows homeowners to preview their mail and packages before they arrive, providing added convenience and security. This feature has become increasingly popular among homeowners, further contributing to the high demand for the Postal Notice product.
Postal Notice proposal has the potential to not only solve the USPS's financial issues but also create new opportunities for growth and innovation. The company remains committed to working with Congress and the USPS to ensure the continued success of this essential service for the American people. For more information on the proposal, please visit www.postalnotice.com.
