Expanded mental-health, addictions support coming for South Asian community

CANADA, April 27 - South Asian people who are struggling with mental-health or addictions challenges in greater Vancouver now have access to expanded services provided by the South Asian Community Hub Society (SACH).

SACH is a primarily volunteer-run non-profit organization based in Surrey. Launched in 2020, it helps people in South Asian communities who are struggling with mental-health and addictions challenges connect with tailored and in-language services, including counselling, harm-reduction and victim- and income-assistance services.

“People of South Asian heritage who want to reach out for support often face significant barriers, like stigma, language, racism and lack of culturally appropriate care,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Through peer support, SACH helps provide that much-needed connection to make it easier for South Asian people to connect to the programs and services that meet their specific needs. This way, people get the right kind of supports on their path to wellness and to a better quality of life.”

The Province is contributing $100,000 to SACH to support its work. This is the second year SACH has received provincial funding for a total of $200,000 for its ongoing operations. SACH provides peer support, outreach, harm reduction and personal hygiene supplies, as well as opportunities for social connection for people who might be isolated.

SACH team members reach out to the at-risk South Asian community members through a variety of ways, including:

mobile hub with regular walkabouts in the community;

pop-up events with outdoor information stalls;

community education and awareness events;

holding food, clothing, and blanket drives; and delivering care packages.

“Challenges in the South Asian communities are on the rise due to toxic drugs, untreated mental-health challenges and invisible homelessness,” said Harman Pandher, board chair, South Asian Community Hub Society. “The partnerships created through SACH helps us to continue the important work we have started in Surrey.”

This year’s funding will support three part-time outreach workers, as well as a part-time social media engagement and outreach worker. This allows SACH to provide holistic, wraparound services, through collaboration, to people and their families.

The Province is working to provide a full spectrum of treatment and recovery supports that meets the diverse needs of everyone in B.C. This is part of the Province’s work to address the toxic-drug crisis and expand treatment options so people can get the care they need, when and where they need it.

Budget 2024 builds on Budget 2023's historic $1-billion investment into mental-health and addictions care, including early intervention and prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services, and complex-care housing.

Quotes:

Daljit Gill-Badesha, executive director, South Asian Community Society –

“Every individual we help has a unique story. Our outreach workers take time to understand their story and provide culturally and linguistically appropriate services in a timely manner. Our holistic approach helps individuals navigate complex systems and provides support to the family members who are also affected.”

Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama –

“Getting help for mental health and addiction can be so difficult, especially when there is need for support in a different language. The South Asian Community Hub does such important work to connect with people who need help in their own language and with cultural sensitivity. I’m proud our government is continuing to support SACH with funding to ensure services reach those who need it.”

Quick Facts

Nearly one in five Fraser Health residents identify as South Asian, with higher proportions in Surrey (37%), Abbotsford (30%), and Delta (26%).

These three communities are home to 60% of all South Asian people in British Columbia.

According to the Fraser Health chief medical health officer’s 2019 report, the number of unregulated drug deaths among South Asian people in Fraser Health increased by 255% between 2015 and 2018.

This is compared to the 138% increase in deaths among other residents of Fraser Health.

Learn More:

Learn about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C.: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/

Learn more about South Asian health: https://www.fraserhealth.ca/southasian