There’s Now 1 Fast Charging Station for Every 5 Gas Stations in California

SACRAMENTO – Here’s a stat most Californians have likely never heard: for every five gas stations in California, there’s now one electric vehicle fast charging station.

Governor Gavin Newsom dropped by a Tesla supercharger during Earth Week to highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to build a bigger and better charging network, as well as Tesla’s recent work to open its fast chargers to non-Tesla vehicles.

Watch the Governor’s video to learn more about California’s work to ensure drivers can reliably charge up no matter where they are.

Huge news for California drivers – the Tesla supercharging network is opening to non-Tesla vehicles!

This adds thousands of fast chargers to California's EV charging network, bringing us to more than 105,000 public EV chargers – including 10,000 fast chargers – and counting. pic.twitter.com/g69lIUkkT9

— California Governor (@CAgovernor) April 27, 2024

CALIFORNIA’S ZEV RECORD

Since the Governor’s executive order in 2020 calling for a rule to require all new car sales to be zero-emission by 2035, ZEV sales have risen dramatically in recent years.

⚡ 105,000 public or shared private electric vehicle chargers have been installed throughout California, which is on top of over 500,000 at-home chargers. The state also recently approved a $1.9 billion plan to build a bigger, better charging network.

⚡ 25% of all new cars sold in California last year were ZEVs, according to the California Energy Commission (CEC)
⚡ 1,846,874 total ZEV sales to date
⚡ 34% of new ZEVs sold in the U.S. are sold in California, according to the Veloz EV Market Report
⚡ If California were a country, we’d rank 4th in EV sales behind China, the U.S. and Germany

⚡ Thousands of dollars in grants and rebates available for low-income Californians (learn more at ClimateAction.ca.gov)

