Working Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 28 April 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, will be in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for a working visit on 28 April 2024 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting on Global Cooperation, Growth and Energy for Development at the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Special Meeting will focus on three key thematic pillars: (a) a compact for inclusive growth; (b) catalysing action on energy for development; and (c) revitalising global cooperation.

Apart from attending the Special Meeting, Minister Maliki will participate in the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders Luncheon and the Joint Regional Strategy Dialogue: ASEAN-GCC and have bilateral meetings with his counterparts. He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

27 APRIL 2024