Congratulatory Message from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on the Occasion of South Africa's Freedom Day

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written to South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on the occasion of South Africa’s 30thth Freedom Day on 27 April 2024. The text of the letter is appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

27 APRIL 2024

. . . . .

27 April 2024

His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

President

Republic of South Africa

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, please accept my warmest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of South Africa’s 30th Freedom Day. This is an important milestone in South Africa’s long struggle for democracy and universal suffrage.

Relations between Singapore and South Africa are warm and multi-faceted. Our cooperation spans trade and investment, public sector leadership, and skills development. We are also exploring new areas to collaborate in like innovation and technology, water resource management, and technical and vocational education. We celebrated our own bilateral milestone last year by marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. To commemorate the occasion, there was an exchange of high-level visits – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to South Africa in May and Deputy President Paul Mashatile to Singapore in December. I look forward to seeing our bilateral ties continue to flourish and deepen in the years to come.

Pease accept my best wishes for the continued success and prosperity of South Africa.

Yours sincerely,

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM