Wayne Johnson, Republican For U.S. Congress Joins Atlanta Press Club/Georgia Public Broadcasting Debate Series
As someone who wishes to be of service to you and your family, I humbly and respectfully ask that you trust me with your vote to be your next United States Congressman.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Wayne Johnson, candidate for United States Congress for middle and all of Southwest Georgia will join a debate panel with three other candidates on Sunday April, 28. The event is part of the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
The Loudermilk-Young Debate Series is the preeminent forum of broadcast media in Georgia by which voters get a chance to see and hear candidates for important elected offices.
Johnson voiced his support and enthusiasm for participating in this event with the following statement, “It is a privilege to be able to stand before the voters, shoulder to shoulder with other candidates, expressing ideas and ideals for evaluation as well as presenting personal and professional demeanor. Answering questions from a panel of qualified journalist, as well as challenging other candidates in public forum on specifics is an important part of our democratic process. It is noteworthy that Charlie Loudermilk, and Andrew Young, two very great Georgians who understood the importance of responsible governance were instrumental for establishing this forum”.
The debate which Dr. Johnson will be participating in will live stream April 28 at 3pm on Georgia Public Broadcasting and will also be rebroadcast on TV on April 29 at 4pm on GPB-TV.
Additional information on this debate related to the Georgia 2nd Congressional District, as well as for other candidate debates for this election cycle, can be obtained by digitally searching: Atlanta Press Club/ Loudermilk-Young Debates.
The Georgia state primary, which includes the Republican primary in the 2nd District, occurs on May 21st. Early voting for the primary begins April 29th and ends May 17th.
Watch Live: Loudermilk - Young Debate Series April 28, 2024 LIve Stream on GPB
Learn More About Wayne Johnson: www.johnsoncongress.com
