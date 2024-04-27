Happy Owner, Happy Dog Launches Community Program for Boys Interested in Canine Learning
EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Owner, Happy Dog, led by Owner Heather Szasz, is excited to introduce a new community program aimed at fostering a love for dogs and teaching valuable skills to boys in the Charleston area. Through engaging demonstrations and hands-on experiences, Heather Szasz aims to inspire young minds and cultivate a deeper understanding of responsible pet ownership.
The program, which will initially be conducted at the Juvenile Detention Centre, offers boys aged 12 to 17 the opportunity to learn about dog training, obedience skills, and agility. With a focus on positive reinforcement techniques and building trust between dogs and their handlers, participants will not only develop practical skills but also gain insights into the importance of empathy and compassion towards animals.
Heather Szasz, the driving force behind Happy Owner, Happy Dog, believes in the power of education and community engagement. "I'm passionate about sharing my love for dogs and empowering young boys to become responsible pet owners," she says. "Through our program, we hope to make a positive impact on the lives of these boys and inspire a lifelong appreciation for the bond between humans and dogs."
In addition to the program at the Juvenile Detention Center, Heather Szasz invites other organizations and communities who are interested in having Happy Owner, Happy Dog conduct demonstrations for their boys to get in touch. Whether it's a school, youth group, or community center, Heather is eager to share her expertise and enthusiasm for canine learning with others.
For more information about the community program or to inquire about scheduling a demonstration for your group, interested individuals can contact Heather Szasz directly or visit the website. This is a true mentorship for boys through dog training.
About Happy Owner, Happy Dog:
Happy Owner, Happy Dog is committed to promoting responsible pet ownership and strengthening the bond between dogs and their owners. Through innovative programs and personalized training services, the company strives to create harmonious relationships that lead to happy and fulfilling lives for both dogs and their human companions.
Heather Szasz
Owner, Happy Owner, Happy Dog
Phone: 843-790-3267
Email: heather@happyownerhappydog.com
Website: https://www.happyownerhappydog.com/program-for-boys
