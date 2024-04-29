Next Generation Inc, One of only Seven Selected for Bethesda Incubator Start up
Clean Energy Talent Recruitment Company promises to Make Immediate Impact in Expanding the Pipeline for Women and People of Color to Gain Clean Energy Jobs
Lack of support is a key barrier for women and people of color seeking to work in the clean energy sector”ROCKVILLE,, MD, US, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Inc., a black-owned and woman-owned business dedicated to expanding the clean energy workforce pipeline, was chosen today as one of just seven new ventures selected for Montgomery County's prestigious Bethesda Green incubator program. The announcement was made during a ceremony featuring remarks from Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Montgomery Council President Andrew Friedson.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Bethesda Green and Montgomery County and to join this esteemed incubator program," said Michele Joseph, President and Lead Consultant of Next Generation Inc. "This opportunity will be instrumental in furthering our mission of recruiting, placing, training and mentoring women and people of color for clean energy companies."
The under-representation of women and people of color in clean energy jobs is a persistent challenge. Next Generation Inc. tackles this head-on by providing innovative solutions, such as their recently developed mobile APP focused on building and retaining mentors in clean energy. This APP streamlines mentorship and career coaching, making it readily accessible for clean energy professionals, regardless of their career stage.
"Lack of support is a key barrier for women and people of color seeking to work in the clean energy sector" explains Joseph. "Our APP removes that barrier, offering seamless access to guidance and mentorship, whether it's for a first job or a leadership position. This approach, combined with our commitment to diversity, resonated with Bethesda Green, and secured our place in their incubator."
The Bethesda Green Innovation Center Incubator fosters a dynamic environment, and offers vital support to high-potential start-ups. This includes access to funding, mentorship, and crucial networking opportunities. Next Generation Inc, as a black-owned and woman-owned disadvantaged business, exemplifies the incubator's dedication to fostering a diverse and thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem within the clean energy space.
About Next Generation
Next Generation Inc. is a start-up dedicated to increasing diversity in the clean energy workforce. They utilize innovative tools, like their mobile mentoring APP, to break down barriers and recruit, place, train and mentor qualified women and people of color for clean energy companies.
