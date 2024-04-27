Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Attends the Consultations of Deputy Foreign Ministers/Special Envoys of BRICS Countries on the Middle East Affairs

On April 25, 2024, the Consultations of Deputy Foreign Ministers/Special Envoys of BRICS Countries on the Middle East Affairs were held in Moscow, Russia. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov Mikhail Leonidovich chaired the meeting. Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue led a delegation to attend the meeting.

Zhai Jun said that currently the world is entering a new period of turbulence and transformation, and the Middle East region is also experiencing profound and complex changes. Seeking peace and development has become the overwhelming trend in the region, but the instability and uncertainties in the regional situation remain prominent. In particular, the conflict in Gaza has dragged on to the present day and the spillover effects continue to spread. China firmly supports the people of the Middle East in independently exploring their development paths, supports the countries in the Middle East in resolving regional security issues in unity and cooperation, and is willing to work with BRICS members to be promoters of security and stability, partners in development and prosperity, and advocates for unity and self-improvement in the Middle East.

The participating parties had in-depth exchanges of views on the Middle East peace process and the issues related to Syria, Lebanon, the Red Sea and Yemen, Iraq, Sudan, Libya and Western Sahara, and reached a broad consensus. The meeting adopted a Joint Statement, sending a common voice for respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the countries in the Middle East, achieving an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and political settlement of regional hotspot issues.