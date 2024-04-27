Macao Creative Pavilion participates in the Hong Kong International Licensing Show promoting Macao’s original IP brands

MACAU, April 27 - In order to promote the sustainable development of the cultural and creative industries, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) has organised the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative industries in the “Hong Kong International Licensing Show 2024” to be held from 27 to 29 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, in which it has set up the “Macao Creative Pavilion”, expecting to explore more business opportunities and exchanges for the local cultural and creative industries, supporting the local original IP brands and expanding their market externally.

The opening ceremony of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” was held on 27 April, with the presence of the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan; the Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Patrick Lau; and the member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Hoi Kam Un. Ho Hong Pan, referred in his speech that IC has arranged the participation of Macao’s original IP brands in the show for two consecutive years, in the hope of increasing public awareness of the referred brands through the platform of the “Hong Kong Licensing Show 2024”, exploring the possibility of collaboration, enriching the diversity of cultural and creative products, expanding the external markets and promoting the development of Macao’s cultural industries.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the “Hong Kong International Licensing Show” is one of Asia’s licensing-focused exhibitions. It provides a one-stop platform for global licensors, brands, licensees, licensing agents and traders from all over the world to explore cross-disciplinary business collaboration. With an area of around 100 square metres, the “Macao Creative Pavilion” gathers 10 of Macao’s cultural and creative brands to showcase Macao’s creative and diverse cultural image through Macao’s IP well-known characters of diverse styles. During the event, various promotion sessions will be held, in order to increase the popularity of Macao’s IP brands in international licensing exhibitions. Online and offline business pairing and discussion sessions will also be hosted in cooperation with the organiser, facilitating Macao’s cultural and creative industries to develop their business in the global market.

The participating exhibitors from Macao in the event include: Moto Studio, Leno Culture Ltd., Bumboreo Studio Limited, Meron Design Limited, Soda Panda Product Design, Mung Animation Company Limited, Synccess Culture Creative Company Limited, Case Station Advertising & Planning Co. Ltd., Sem Sorriso Culture and Creative Co. Ltd. and Binshu Culture and Art Company Ltd.

For more information, please visit the event official website at www.hktdc.com/event/hklicensingshow.