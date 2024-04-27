Vietjet aims to carry over 27 million passengers in 2024

VIETNAM, April 27 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HoSE: VJC) eyes air transport revenue and consolidated revenue to surpass VNĐ59 trillion (US$2.32 billion) and VNĐ65.5 trillion ($2.57 billion) respectively in 2024, up 10 per cent and 12.4 per cent year-on-year.

The company's shareholders approved these goals during the General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) 2024 in HCM City late last week.

Shareholders also approved the 2024 profit distribution plan, in which dividends and advanced dividends will be paid in cash and stock at a maximum rate of 25 per cent.

This year, Vietjet plans to operate 142,000 flights, carrying over 27.4 million passengers.

The GMS also voted on various important issues targeting promoting growth while responding flexibly to market changes, leading market trends, and creating new opportunities. Vietjet will stably maintain the domestic market and at the same time expand its flight network to new destinations in South Asia, Central Asia, Australia, and Europe.

Despite the challenging economic situations in Việt Nam and the world with volatile exchange rates and high oil prices, Vietjet's expansion of its international network drove robust revenue, resulting in a positive balance sheet with financial indicators multiplying.

The financial statements for 2023 showed that its separate and consolidated revenues were reported at VNĐ53.7 trillion and VNĐ58.3 trillion, respectively.

Last year, Vietjet operated 133,000 flights with 25.3 million passengers onboard, a yearly surge of 183 per cent. It also launched 33 new domestic and international routes.

As of December 31, 2023, Vietjet's total assets were valued at over VNĐ86.9 trillion. The cash and cash equivalents balance stood at over VNĐ5 trillion, more than 2.7 times higher year-on-year, ensuring the airline's financial capacity. — VNS