PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release

April 26, 2024 Bong Go advocates for empowered local governance to improve public service delivery during Surigao del Norte vice mayors' and councilors' assembly Senator Christopher "Bong" Go addressed the Surigao del Norte Chapter's Vice Mayors' League and Philippine Councilors' League during their General Assembly held at the Princessa Garden Island Hotel in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Wednesday, April 24, The event, hosted by Board Member Allan Turtur, highlighted the critical role of local governance in improving public service delivery especially in the grassroots. In his speech, Go expressed gratitude to local officials, praising their efforts and significant role in bringing government services closer to those in need. "Una sa lahat, nais kong magpasalamat sa pagkakataong makasama kayo ngayon. Isang malaking karangalan ang makaharap ang mga pinagpipitagang lokal na opisyal ng Surigao del Norte na tunay na nagpapakita ng dedikasyon at sipag para sa kanilang mga nasasakupan," he stated. He particularly thanked Board Member Turtur, General Luna Councilor Veronico Solloso, Mainit Councilor Jerry Madera, San Benito Councilor William Polican, Malimono Councilor Marianne Marina Escaño of Malimono, Dapa Councilor Marlon Coro, among others. Go and his Malasakit Team distributed basketballs and shirts to the attendees. "Bilang mga halal na opisyal, kayo ang nagsisilbing tulay ng pamahalaan at ng mamamayan. Sa bawat araw, ang inyong pagtutok sa pag-unlad at kagalingan ng inyong mga komunidad ay hindi lamang trabaho kundi isang dakilang paglilingkod," said Go. "Napakalaki ng papel na ginagampanan ninyo sa ating lipunan. Sa bawat ordinansang inyong pinapasa, sa bawat programang inyong sinusuportahan, at sa bawat pagkakataong kinakausap ninyo ang ating mga kababayan, kayo ay nagbibigay ng malasakit at serbisyo na kailangang-kailangan para sa pag-unlad ng inyong mga kinasasakupan," he added. He highlighted the importance of their daily responsibilities, not just as a job but as a noble service to their constituents. "Hinihikayat ko kayo na patuloy na maglingkod ng buong puso. Itaguyod natin ang prinsipyo ng mabuting pamamahala--transparent, accountable, at participative. Sama-sama tayong magsikap na maiangat ang antas ng pamumuhay ng bawat Pilipino sa ating nasasakupan," he urged. During the assembly, Go discussed his legislative initiatives to support government employees and enhance public services. He specifically referenced Senate Bill No. 2504, also known as the "Salary Standardization Law VI," which proposes to increase the pay scale for civilian staff within the Philippine government. "This bill builds on the progress made by the Salary Standardization Law 5, in which I was one of the authors and co-sponsors. By enhancing the pay of our government workers, we acknowledge their essential contributions and ensure they receive fair compensation for their commitment and hard work," explained Go. Additionally, Go is championing the E-Governance Act through SBN 194. This proposed legislation aims to create a unified and comprehensive network for information and resource sharing among government agencies to improve communication, foster collaboration, and streamline governance. Go then discussed his priority healthcare initiatives during the event, including the Malasakit Centers, which have reached a milestone by aiding more than ten million Filipinos, according to Department of Health (DOH) data. He is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. There are now 163 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Additionally, Go advocated establishing Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 13 in Surigao del Norte. Finally, Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, worked collaboratively with other legislators to bring specialized medical services to all regions through this enacted law. Go concluded his speech by acknowledging the officials' role as vital partners in shaping a prosperous future for their communities. "Tandaan ninyo, you are all superstars in your own rights dahil kayo ang pinili ng taumbayan para maging katuwang sa paghubog ng isang maunlad at masaganang kinabukasan," he remarked. Go, known as "Mr. Malasakit" for his compassionate service, also reminded his fellow public servants that they share a common goal--to serve their constituents to the best of their abilities and to advance community development. "Huwag n'yo po akong ituring na ibang tao. Pareho naman po tayo mga legislators, pareho po halos ang trabaho natin, on a national scale lang po 'yung amin. Pero importante sa ating trabaho, huwag nating limitahan bilang mambabatas. Aside from legislation, responsibilidad rin natin ang constituency at representation. Tayo po'y lapitan rin po ng mga tao kaya magkasama po tayo sa pagseserbisyo sa ating mga kapwa Pilipino," he said. "Ako naman po ay kasama ninyo sa pagseserbisyo sa inyong komunidad sa abot bg aking makakaya. Bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he ended.