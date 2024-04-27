The Department of Health reopens Takamiya Market 

Posted on Apr 26, 2024 in Newsroom

WAILUKU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch issued Takamiya Market a green “Pass” placard and approved its reopening after a second follow-up inspection on April 26, 2024. The establisment, located at 359 N. Market Street in Wailuku, is operated by Takamiya Market Inc.

At the first follow-up inspection on April 23, 2024, a reduced but still active cockroach population was observed and the establishment remained closed. At the next follow-up DOH inspection on April 26, 2024, no active pest activity was observed. The establishment had contracted with a professional pest control company to have routine treatments and monitoring stations. Another inspection will be conducted in the future to recheck the establishment’s efforts to eradicate any additional pest activity.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

To obtain restaurant inspection reports for Maui, please call the Maui Food Safety Branch at 808-984-8230. For more information on the department’s placarding program, go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

# # #