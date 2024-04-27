Submit Release
Paving and Base Failure Operations on WV 480, in Jefferson County, to Begin on Monday, April 29, 2024

Paving and base failure operations will be conducted on WV 480, Kearneysville Pike, between Ridge Road and WV 45, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning on Monday, April 29, 2024. Work is expected to be completed in three weeks. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

