Lane Restriction on 49 Hill Road and WV 2 (River Road), in Beech Bottom, Extended to Tuesday, May 14, 2024

The lane restriction on all of 49 Hill Road, and from 10513 to 9114, WV 2 (River Road), in Beech Bottom, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., has been extended through Tuesday, May 14, 2024, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​