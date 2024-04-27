Submit Release
Alternating Lane and Ramp Closures on WV 9, in Jefferson County, Beginning Monday, April 29, 2024

There will be alternating lane and ramp closures on WV 9 East at the Flowing Springs Road Ramp and the Fifth Avenue Ramp, in Jefferson County, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, April 29, 2024, to allow for the replacement of the ramps and concrete pavement. Work is expected to be completed in six weeks. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

