‘From humble beginnings in a bedroom to the glamorous Hollywood Red Carpet’

Blogtalk with MJ Racadio 10 Year Celebration

Celebrating 10 Years of BlogTalk with MJ Racadio

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MJ Racadio, Host/Producer of Blogtalk with MJ Racadio, is a Podcaster, Publicist, Mentor, and Entrepreneur. He is also the Director of Media and Press at FilAm Creative year 2023 and advisory this year 2024. Truly, he has journeyed a remarkable path, “from humble beginnings in a bedroom,” he says, “to the glamorous Hollywood Red Carpet.”

Hollywood Blogger MJ Racadio is celebrating 10 years of “inspiring stories and extolling the triumph of Filipino Americans in the entertainment industry” on April 28, 2024. He’s memorializing this momentous occasion with an ‘invite only’ event with successful people in the entertainment industry who have been his inspiration and who are his role models.

“I have 10 uplifting accounts of success and perseverance,” MJ states, “plus the unforgettable moments of Golden Globes and Miss Universe. I am grateful to our Almighty God,” he added, “for reaching Diamond Year, 10th anniversary of Blogtalk with MJ Racadio, which started as a vision to inspire and empower one person at a time.”

In conjunction with the celebration, there will be the highly anticipated music video viewing of “Lumayo Ka Man Sa Akin,” directed by Malou and Randal Kamradt of Soliloquy Films.

Randal is a Filipino-American writer/director of award-winning films, while Maria ‘Malou’ Kamradt is a producer, director and choreographer. Born and raised in Biliran, Philippines, she is responsible for much of the Filipino culture in the work of Soliloquy Films. The Director of Photography is Frederick Duarte (Nike, Brass Necklace) and the talented editor is Daniel Tong (Always in My Head Music Video of Garth Garcia).

A talented group of actors including Aris Juson (GRIMM, S.W.A.T.), Hollywood's Queen of Charcuterie Celebrity Chef Angel Quinsay (Hulu's Gordon Ramsay's MasterChef Junior), and Ken Tran (Debut Role as Leading Man)

“Lumayo Ka Man Sa Akin,” performed by MJ, is a poignant Filipino pop song that delves into the complexities of unrequited love and will be premiered worldwide via YouTube in May 2024. In addition, the new music arrangement with Rasec Marc Ortega.

MJ is super grateful to all the followers, friends, family, sponsors, including Birns and Sawyer, Starlink Music Label, Lumpiamania, Celebrity Hairstylist Ojie Leona, Jason Santos of Jason Talks, LA Kids Fashion Show, Dr. Tess Mauricio of M Beauty Clinic, Noble Creations, Olivia Quido, Maria Damian of Legacy Entertainment, Francis Lara Ho of Inspire Studios, California Care Association, Lew Brennan of P and L Media for her generosity as host of the 10th Anniversary in Hollywood. Also mentors and media friends for supporting Blogtalk with MJ Racadio over the years. It is a platform for the voiceless, amplifying Filipino Americans.