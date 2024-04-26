Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at 16 Drop-Off Sites Across the District

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH), the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), and the DC Public Library (DCPL) are encouraging residents to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27. On Saturday, from 10 am to 2 pm, the District will host 16 drop-off sites across the city where residents can safely dispose of unwanted, unneeded, or expired prescription medications that could increase the risk of misuse.



Prevention of drug misuse is a key strategy in the District’s Live Long DC comprehensive plan to combat the opioid crisis. If you or someone you know is at risk of an opioid overdose, DBH urges you to get and keep naloxone, a lifesaving medication. More than 8,500 suspected opioid overdoses have been reversed using naloxone, often by community members, saving hundreds and hundreds of lives. Text “LiveLongDC” to 888-811 to get a free naloxone kit by mail, delivery, or pickup locations across the District.



“We all can help prevent drug misuse in our own homes by getting rid of prescription drugs that could be dangerous in the wrong hands,” said DBH Director Barbara J. Bazron, Ph.D. “Preventing drug misuse can save lives.”

Drop-Off Sites

Ward One

DBH’s Wards 1 & 2 Prevention Center: 1419 Columbia Road, NW

Mt. Pleasant Library: 3160 16th Street, NW

MPD Third District Station: 1620 V Street, NW

MPD Fourth District Substation: 750 Park Road, NW

Howard University Pharmacy Department: 2300 4th Street, NW

Ward Two

Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library: 1630 7th Street NW

New Bethel Baptist Church: 1739 9th Street NW

Ward Three

DBH’s Wards 3 & 4 Prevention Center: 5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Suite 440

MPD Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue, NW

Johns Hopkins Sibley Memorial Hospital Pharmacy Department: 5255 Loughboro Road, NW

University of The District of Columbia Van Ness Campus Police Department: 4200 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Ward Four

MPD Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue, NW

Ward Five

Woodridge Library: 1801 Hamlin Street, NE

MPD Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road, NE

University of The District of Columbia Lamond Riggs Campus Police Department: 5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE

Masjid Muhammad: 1519 4th Street, NW

Ward Six

Southwest Library: 900 Wesley Place, SW

MPD First District Substation: 501 E Street, SE

Ward Seven

Good Success Church and Ministries: 4401 Sheriff Road, NE

MPD Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street, NE

Ward Eight

Anacostia Library: 1800 Marion Barry Avenue, SE

If residents are unable to visit a drop-off site on Saturday, year-round collection sites are available throughout the community. Find one near you using this link. Residents can also safely dispose unneeded medication using this guidance from the DEA. For more information on the work of the District government and the 83 community-based organizations that we partner with to reduce opioid use, misuse and related overdose deaths, visit dbh.dc.gov and LiveLong.DC.gov.

