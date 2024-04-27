Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 29, 2024

MARYLAND, April 27 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 26, 2024

Committees will review a $20 million appropriation for the new J.O.B.S. Initiative; $200,000 appropriation for MoCo Pride Center Inc.; FY25 Operating Budgets for multiple departments and non-departmental accounts including Montgomery County Public Schools; Department of Health and Human Services and Office of Human Rights

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Monday, April 29 at 9:30 a.m. to review the recommended FY25 Operating Budget for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

The joint Government Operations (GO) and Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review a $20 million special appropriation to the FY24 Operating Budget to the Department of Finance’s Economic Development Fund for the new J.O.B.S. (Jobs, Opportunities & Business Support) Initiative.

The joint GO and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review a $200,000 supplemental appropriation and amendment to the FY24 Operating Budget to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for the MoCo Pride Center, Inc.

The joint EC and HHS Committee will meet at 2 p.m. to continue to review Early Care and Education items from the FY25 Operating Budget and FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet at 2 p.m. to review the recommended FY25 Operating Budgets for Fleet Management Services, the Motor Pool NDA, Utilities NDA, and a more than $11.3 million supplemental appropriation to the FY24 Operating Budget for the Utilities NDA.

The HHS Committee will meet at 3 p.m. to review the recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the Office of Human Rights and continue its FY25 Operating Budget review for DHHS.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)

Review: The EC Committee will hold its third meeting to review of the Board of Education’s more than $3.3 billion requested FY25 Operating Budget for MCPS, which is an increase of more than $187 million, or 5.9 percent, over the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The tax-supported budget, which excludes grants and enterprise funds, is more than $3.1 billion. This represents an increase of more than $178 million, or 6 percent, over the FY24 approved tax-supported budget.

The Board’s request increases the local contribution from the County by more than $162 million, or 8.2 percent, over the approved FY24 local contribution. The Board’s request is more than $188 million over the required Maintenance of Effort (MOE) level. The MOE requirement for FY25 decreased nearly $26 million from the FY24 approved funding level, which is due to recent years of slight declines in enrollment across grades K-12.

The Board projects FY25 enrollment to be 155,659 in grades K-12, which is 239 students less than the current school year’s enrollment of 155,420. The Board’s request adds a total of $53 million for strategic priority enhancements, new initiatives and elements to enhance or improve key priorities. In addition, the Board’s budget adds a net total increase of 268.7 full-time employees (FTE) above the approved FY24 budget level, for a requested FY25 total of 24,764.5 FTE.

The County Executive recommends an MCPS FY25 Operating Budget of more than $3.2 billion, which is an increase of more than $127 million, or 4 percent, over the approved FY24 funding level. The County Executive’s recommendation is $60 million less than the Board’s requested total budget. The Executive’s recommended County contribution is more than $2.1 billion, which is more than $106 million, or 5.4 percent, above the approved FY24 local contribution. This recommended funding level is more than $55 million less than the Board of Education requested for the County contribution.

At this meeting, the committee will review vacancies, lapses, recruitment, contractual services, special education, compensation, benefits and staff statistical profiles. At a meeting held on April 22, the committee reviewed accelerators, federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, dual enrollment, international enrollment and the Technology Modernization Capital Improvement Program (CIP). At a meeting held on April 10, the committee received an overview of the budget, including a fiscal summary of revenues and expenditures and review of the MOE level, fund balances and Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) statements. The committee is expected to hold an additional meeting on May 1 to continue to review the MCPS operating budget.

Special Appropriation to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Finance, Economic Development Fund, New J.O.B.S. Initiative (Jobs, Opportunities & Business Support), $20,000,000

Review: The joint GO and ECON Committee will review a $20 million special appropriation to the FY24 Operating Budget to the Department of Finance’s Economic Development Fund for the new J.O.B.S. Initiative. The appropriation for the County’s Economic Development Fund is intended to jumpstart the local economy and create high-paying jobs in Montgomery County. In addition, the new J.O.B.S. Initiative would create three separate but complementary initiatives: a $10 million Job Creation Fund, a $7 million Innovation Fund and a $3 million Equity Fund.

The Job Creation Fund would provide financial incentives for employers that create and fill high-paying jobs in Montgomery County. The Innovation Fund would promote innovative technology by supporting prototype development and pilot projects that help advance Montgomery County entrepreneurs toward commercialization. The Equity Fund would help early and growth-stage small Montgomery County companies that are either majority owned by entrepreneurs from underserved communities or located in a Montgomery County Equity Focus Area.

The lead sponsor of the special appropriation is Council President Friedson. Council Vice President Stewart and Councilmembers Luedtke, Balcombe, Albornoz, Katz, Mink, Jawando and Sayles are cosponsors.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-73 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Health and Human Services, MoCo Pride Center, Inc., $200,000 (Source of Funds: General Fund: Undesignated Reserves); and Amendment to the FY24 Operating Budget Resolution 20-184, Section G, FY24 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: MoCo Pride Center, Inc., $200,000

Review: The joint GO and HHS Committee will review a $200,000 supplemental appropriation and amendment to the FY24 Operating Budget to DHHS for the MoCo Pride Center, Inc. The purpose of the funding is to provide safe spaces and social services to support LGBTQIA+ communities in Montgomery County. The MoCo Pride Center, Inc. is an organization that creates and supports inclusive programming and events reaching LGBTQIA+ and intersectional underserved communities in the County. Programming supported through the MoCo Pride Center, Inc. includes Live Your Truth nights, Montgomery County Pride in the Plaza and the Coalition for Inclusive Schools and Communities.

General Services – Fleet

Review: The TE Committee will review the County Executive’s more than $102 million recommended FY25 Operating Budget for Fleet Management Services, which is an increase of more than $14 million, or 15.8 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. Fleet Management Services provides for the purchase, maintenance, fuel acquisition and disposal of the County’s vehicles, including the Police Department and Department of Transportation.

Motor Pool NDA

Review: The TE Committee will review the County Executive’s more than $1.5 million recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the Motor Pool NDA. The Motor Pool NDA budgets for the one-time purchase of new vehicles, including 20 new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office and five new utility vehicles to support the Department of General Services’ staff dedicated to fire station maintenance.

Utilities NDA and Supplemental Appropriation #24-77 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Utilities Non-Departmental Account, $11,348,928

Review: The TE Committee will review the County Executive’s more than $27 million recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the Utilities NDA, which is an increase of $1.8 million, or 11.9 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The Utilities NDA includes funding for commodities such as electricity, gas, fuel oil, water and other items including software and lease payments to vendors. Electricity costs account for approximately three quarters of the total Utilities NDA budget, with traffic signals and streetlighting accounting for approximately one quarter of the budget.

In addition, the committee will review a more than $11 million supplemental appropriation that would increase the FY24 Operating Budget to more than $35 million. The funding is needed due to contractual lease payments for the installation of the Brookeville Bus Depot Microgrid.

Early Care and Education Follow-Up

Review: The joint EC and HHS Committee will continue its review of the County Executive’s recommended FY25 Operating budget for items that involve DHHS and MCPS. These include more than $13.4 million for Early Childhood Services, $11.2 million for the Early Care and Education NDA, $7.1 million for the Newcomers Initiative, $1.9 million for Child Care Subsidies, $45.7 million for School Health Services, $14.8 million for Linkages to Learning and School Based Health Centers, $8.6 million for High School Wellness Center and Wellness Initiatives, and $1 million for Cluster Projects. The joint committee previously met on April 19 and April 24 to review Early Care and Education items.

The staff report will be available on Monday, April 29.

Office of Human Rights

Review: The HHS Committee will review the County Executive’s more than $2.1 million recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the Office of Human Rights, which is an increase of $154,158, or 7.9 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The Office of Human Rights enforces the County's anti-discrimination laws in housing, commercial real estate, employment, public accommodations and intimidation. The office also provides training, public education programs and promotes increased understanding and tolerance among diverse groups.

Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Follow-Up

Review: The HHS Committee will continue to review the more than $511 million FY25 Operating Budget recommended by the County Executive for DHHS, which is an increase of more than $35 million, or 7.39 percent, above the approved FY24 Operating Budget. In addition, the committee will continue to review the Guaranteed Income NDA. DHHS offers a full array of services to address public health, economic security, housing security and other needs of Montgomery County residents.

The committee previously held meetings on April 11 to receive an overview of the DHHS budget and review Aging and Disability Services and Behavioral Health and Crisis Services; April 15 to review Services to End and Prevent Homelessness and Administrative and Support Services; and on April 18 to review the Guaranteed Income NDA, Public Health and Minority Programs and Children, Youth and Family Services.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

