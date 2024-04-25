When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 25, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 26, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: TAMA Corporation Brand Name: Product Description:

Tama Corporation of Doral FL is recalling 24-ounce containers of "Queso de Mano PAISA" have contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection may cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Because of our commitment to the safety of our consumers, at Tama Corporation, we demand rigorous quality controls from our products suppliers. In this regard, we were informed by the co-packer of our QUESO DE MANO PAISA, that a batch of 18 cases distributed in Salt Lake City, Utah, was suspicious of Listeria monocytogenes contamination, and we immediately contacted the involved supermarket chain to halt its sale and account for all the product belonging to that vat.

Today, it has been confirmed that a sample from this batch is contaminated.

The recalled "Queso de Mano Paisa" was only sold in Utah, at Rancho Markets stores.

The product is packaged in a 24-ounce plastic container. Recalled lot number is: 2420104. BEST BY MAY 16, 2024

Lot code can be found on the clear plastic lid of the container. Product UPC: 838795000338.

The recall was initiated after one laboratory analysis came out suspicious of that lot sample being contaminated. After a second analysis, this was confirmed. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

We assure all our consumers, clients and distributors that we have taken all necessary actions, hand in hand with the product manufacturer, the FDA, and the USDA, to prevent the situation from happening again.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 305-592-1717 Monday to Friday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST or via email: info@elpaisa.net.