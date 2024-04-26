Launching new survey on the sustainability of urban heritage in the context of global challenges

We are conducting a survey on the sustainable development of urban heritage. We aim to explore how challenges like urbanization, overtourism, disasters, and climate change can be addressed through the preservation and utilization of urban heritage. This initiative seeks to gather insights and perspectives from individuals passionate about cultural heritage to inform evidence-based strategies for sustainable urban development.

We invite all who are passionate about cultural heritage to share their insights and experiences via the following link: https://forms.office.com/e/jvciY36Pec

Join us today to make a meaningful impact on the future of urban heritage sustainability.