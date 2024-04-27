Ethan Putterman, CEO of Mountbattan Tutors Ethan Putterman, CEO, Foghorn Tutors Ethan Putterman

Aventura Tutors and Foghorn Tutors Combine Strengths in New Company: CEO Ethan Putterman

Mountbattan Tutors is Leading the Way in Ai Tutoring in the South, according to CEO Ethan Putterman” — Ethan Putterman

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in the way students learn. Throughout 2024, many educational institutions shifted their focus from traditional learning to comprehensive online courses and now AI. Several years later, many schools and learning centers continue to utilize technology to educate students. Ethan Putterman , an education consultant from Chicago and Miami provides an overview of these changes and how technology continues to evolve the education landscape.“The way students learn has changed fundamentally in 2024, thanks to the growing role of artificial intelligence (A!) in the classroom. From Laptops and tablets to smartphones and online databases, there are now more ways than ever for students to access information and connect with their peers. As a result, classrooms and schools have become more interactive and dynamic, and students can take a more active role in their learning.”According to Dr. Ethan Putterman, founder of The College King, AI enables students to access various forms of multimedia on a wide range of subject matter. He states that online learning often encourages individuals to voice their opinions thus facilitating collaboration, communication, and knowledge sharing. As a a part of this transition, Dr. Putterman announces the integration of Aventura Tutors and Foghorn Tutors into Mountbattan Tutors, based in Miami and Chicago, Illinois in May of 2024.Today, technology can also help level the playing field when it comes to teaching students from various socioeconomic backgrounds. “Providing access to resources and information can close the achievement gap. Technology can play an essential role in supporting educational equality.”‘What We Offer’We offer the most rigorous academic tutoring available in the USA today. A boutique agency primarily serving Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Orlando, we offer state-of-the-art SAT and ACT test preparation together with academic coaching and admission application review. Founded by a tenured professor with over 25 years of teaching and academic publishing experience, Aventura Tutors (now Mountbattan Tutors) is who you want to guide your student into a top ten college or university and succeed.About Dr. Ethan PuttermanDr. Ethan Putterman is an Educational Consultant based out of Miami, Florida and Chicago Illinois. After three decades as a professor, Dr. Putterman uses his experiences in education to re-evaluate inefficiencies that exist when it comes to the university admissions process. Currently working as an independent education consultant in Miami, he takes pride in helping students navigate the system.Building on the success of almost twenty five years of experience working in advanced education, Dr. Putterman highlights the importance of a winning solution that goes beyond core educational models and, prior, test preparation to achieve success at university today. Students demand a vast range of services to help gain admittance into top-flight colleges and score highly in first three years of college.

Ethan Putterman on College Tutoring in the Age of Ai