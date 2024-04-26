Sunny mornings, an e-bike and a bike lane make for an easy commute

CANADA, April 26 - For Sean Ledgerwood, the best part about driving his e-bike to work are the mornings.

“The mornings are beautiful, fresh, crisp air.”

Sean, an air and water monitoring supervisor with Environment, Energy and Climate Action, bought his e-bike last year and has been driving it back and forth to work during the summer months.

“The government incentive is why I decided to buy the e-bike” he said, “it was what motivated me.”

Sean wanted to get more exercise and more fresh air and the $500 e-bike incentive sealed the deal. The Government of Prince Edward Island is offering eligible Islanders and organizations a $500 rebate for those who purchase an e-Bike (Power Assisted Bicycle).

The purpose of the program is to encourage Islanders to take part in more active modes of transportation and reduce transportation emissions. The other factor which made buying an e-bike attractive was the active transportation bike lane which goes from Cornwall, where he lives, into the city.

Safety is one of the greatest barriers that keep Islanders from walking or cycling to their destination. The active transportation bike trail that Sean uses links Cornwall to Charlottetown along the main highway, funded in part by the Government of Prince Edward Island.

When asked what he thinks would encourage more people to buy and use e-bikes, Sean said it would be more bike trails.

“I really think we need more dedicated bike lanes, especially into the cities” he said. “That would make it easier for people to choose the e-bike.”

It’s part of the provincial Active Transportation Strategy to help Island communities consider bike trails when looking at where they want to expand or improve their high traffic areas.

Sean drives his e-bike from June until October and is prepared for whatever happens, although the weather can be unpredictable.

By his own admission, Sean is a “fair-weather biker.”

“One morning, I jumped on the bike,” he said, “beautiful day, sunny, blue skies. But by the time I had to go home…pouring rain,” he laughs.

“I just drove home in the rain.”

The driver assist is the best feature of the e-bike.

“In the morning, I can use the driver assist to get to work on time and not be overheated when I get there.” On the way home, without the driver assist, “I can get a good workout.”