Georgia Salvation Army Hosts Long-Term Recovery Partnership Meeting

While media and public attention on a disaster can dissipate within days, for the communities affected, disaster recovery often takes years. Through this process, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services works with government, charitable, and private-sector partners to promote community resilience and help survivors rebuild and return to normalcy.

The Salvation Army of Georgia recently sponsored a partnership meeting to focus on efforts regarding the January 2023 tornadoes that affected eight counties in the state. Over 50 attendees were present with representatives from local governments, local long-term recovery groups, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), FEMA, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

The goal of the meeting was to allow all parties involved to share their initial support pledge, the status of their case management, and plans for supporting the communities and survivors in the future. By working together, long-term recovery agencies can maximize their impact with available resources and ensure the greatest needs are being addressed.

The Salvation Army case managers are still accepting applications within the eight affected counties to continue to support survivors. Georgia Divisional EDS Director, Lanita Lloyd, said, “We will be accepting applications through at least December of 2024. However, we are prioritizing anyone who has already received a denial for FEMA assistance as the deadline to appeal that decision is July 11.”

In conjunction with their partner agencies, The Salvation Army will assist applicants in writing their FEMA appeal letters. Through all steps of the process, The Salvation Army Georgia Division remains committed to long-term recovery and helping these communities heal, recover, and find peace. To learn more about these efforts, visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org . Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood