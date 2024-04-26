DOA News release on HB2619 relating to biosecurity funding

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

ʻOIHANA MAHIʻAI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KIAʻĀINA



SHARON HURD

CHAIRPERSON

HAWAI`I BOARD OF AGRICULTURE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NR24-15

April 26, 2024

HAWAI‘I DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE APPRECIATES LANDMARK SUPPORT

FROM HAWAI‘I STATE LEGISLATURE

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has received unprecedented support from the Hawai‘i State Legislature in the form of H.B. 2619, which boosts the department’s biosecurity programs that prevent invasive pests from entering the state and helps to control and eradicate pests that threaten Hawai‘i’s agriculture and environment. The bill, which appropriates almost $20 million, was passed by a legislative conference committee late yesterday after extensive discussion and consideration. The bill awaits a final vote by the Senate and House of Representatives.

“This is landmark legislation in the fight against invasive species,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “The pests that we are dealing with now are having a devasting impact across the state and with this legislative support, we can do better in protecting our ʻāina, agriculture and our way of life.”

Under the bill, the legislature clearly designates the HDOA as the lead agency in coordinating the state’s biosecurity efforts and authorizes the department to execute agreements with partner agencies and private organizations. The bill provides HDOA an additional 44 positions, including 22 inspector positions in the Plant Quarantine Branch.

“Everyone can agree that the management of the biosecurity programs needs improvement and we cannot thank our state legislators enough for their concern and hard work on this bill,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “With one department directing the various programs, there will be better coordination, transparency and accountability.

“HDOA is revitalized with the trust that the legislature has placed in us and our staff is committed to making stronger headway in the prevention and management of invasive species,” Hurd added. “The cooperation between our partner agencies and organizations remains extremely important as we all have the common goal to protect Hawai‘i.”

The measure also pays homage to the late State Representative Clift Tsuji, who championed funding for the HDOA and the state’s biosecurity program through what became known as the “Clift Tsuji Act.”

HB 2619 earmarks funding as follows:

44 additional positions $3,180,660 Risk Assessments $1,000,000 Pest Management Systems Approach $1,200,000 Brown Tree Snake Rapid Response $1,100,000 Pest Diagnostics $500,000 Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Response $1,500,000 Green Waste $1,000,000 Compost Reimbursement $500,000 Public Awareness Campaign $2,000,000 Little Fire Ants Response $2,500,000 Coqui Frog Response $100,000 Invasive Species Outreach $100,000 Tech Upgrades $2,000,000 Import Replacement Fund $500,000 Biosecurity Facility Planning $1,500,000 Rose-ringed Parakeet Control $300,000 Two-lined Spittlebug Control $800,000 Feral Chicken Control $200,000 TOTAL $19,980,660

Other provisions of the bill:

Requires HDOA increase transparency by posting real-time updates with pest infestation data including date, location, activities performed, including the names of staff and organizations involved;

Requires all pest control activities be reported in advance to HDOA’s Pesticides Branch and authorizes pesticide inspectors to perform inspections to ensure compliance with pesticide regulations; and

Includes funding for programs that increase local food production to lessen the risk of imported pests.

###

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture

808-973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov

HDOA is committed to maintaining an environment free from discrimination, retaliation, or harassment on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, or disability, or any other class as protected under federal or state law, with respect to any program or activity.

For more information, including language accessibility and filing a complaint, please contact HDOA Non-Discrimination Coordinator at 808-973-9591, or visit HDOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/.

To request translation, interpretation, modifications, accommodations, or other auxiliary aids or services for this document, contact the HDOA at 808-973-9591 or email [email protected].

Paʻa ka manaʻo o ka HDOA ma hope o ka pāpā loa ʻana i ka hoʻokae, ʻimi mākaia, a hoʻopilikia ʻana no kō ke kanaka lāhui, ʻili, keka, ʻāina, kūlana makahiki, kīnānā, a mea ʻokoʻa aʻe i kaʻa ma lalo o nā kānāwai pekelala a mokuʻāina, ma kona mau papahana a hanana.

No kekahi ʻike hou aku, e laʻa nā lawelawe unuhi ʻōlelo a me ka waiho ʻana i palapala hoʻopiʻi, e hoʻohui ʻoe me HDOA ma -808-973-9591, a i ʻole e kipa aku i kō ka HDOA kaha pūnaewele ma http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/.

No ke noi ʻana i kōkua māhele a unuhi ʻōlelo, a me nā lawelawe a kōkua keu o kēlā ʻano kēia ʻano e pili ana i kēia palapala, e kelepona aku i ke keʻena o ka Luna Hoʻokele o ka HDOA ma 808-973-9591 a i ʻole e leka uila aku iā[email protected].

Ti HDOA ket nakatutok iti panangtaginayon iti aglawlaw a nawaya manipud iti panangidumduma, panagibales, wenno panagabuso a maibasar iti puli, kolor, seks, nasion a nagtaudan, edad, wenno disabilidad, wenno aniaman a dadduma pay a klase kas maprotektaran iti masakupan ti linteg ti pederal wenno estado, mainaig iti aniaman a programa wenno aktibidad.

Para iti ad-adu pay nga impormasion, kairamanan ti aksesibilidad ti lengguahe ken panagidatag iti reklamo, maidawat a kontaken ti HDOA iti 808-973-9591, wenno bisitaen ti website ti HDOA iti http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/.

Tapno agkiddaw iti panagipatarus, interpretasion, modipikasion, akomodasion, wenno dadduma pay a pangtulong a tulong wenno serbisio para iti daytoy a dokumento, kontaken ti Opisina ti Mangidadaulo iti HDOA iti 808-973-9591 wenno ag-email iti [email protected].

HDOA ມີຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະຮັກສາສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ບໍ່ມີການຈຳແນກ, ການໂຕ້ຕອບ ຫຼື ການລ່ວງລະເມີດດ້ານເຊື້ອຊາດ, ສີຜິວ, ເພດ, ຊາດກຳເນີດ, ອາຍຸ ຫຼື ຄວາມພິການ ຫຼື ປະເພດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຫຼື ລັດ, ໃນສ່ວນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໂຄງການໃດໆ ຫຼື ກິດຈະກຳ.

ສຳລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ລວມທັງການເຂົ້າເຖິງພາສາ ແລະ ການຮ້ອງທຸກ, ກະລຸນາຕິດຕໍ່ຫາ HDOA ທີ່ 808-973-9591 ຫຼື ເຂົ້າເບິ່ງເວັບໄຊທ໌ຂອງ HDOA ທີ່ http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/.

ເພື່ອຂໍການແປ, ການຕີຄວາມ, ການດັດແປງ, ການ ອຳ ນວຍຄວາມສະດວກ ຫຼື ເຄື່ອງຊ່ວຍ ຫຼື ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບໍລິການເສີມອື່ນໆ ສຳລັບເອກະສານນີ້, ຕິດຕໍ່ຫ້ອງການ HDOA ຂອງປະທານ ທີ່

808-973-9591 ຫຼື ສົ່ງອີເມວຫາ [email protected].

夏威夷州農業部門在舉辦任何計劃或活動致力於維護一個不受種族、膚色、性別、國籍、年齡, 殘障或受聯邦及州法律保護的任何其他類別而受到歧視、報復或騷擾的環境。

如需更多資訊，包括語言無障礙和提交投訴，請致電 808-973-9591 聯絡夏威夷州農業部門，或瀏覽網站 http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ 。

如對本文有以下相關需要 (翻譯、解讀、修改、調整或其他輔充的服務) 請致電

808-973-9591 或發送電子郵件至 [email protected].

Nakatuon ang HDOA sa pagpapanatili ng kapaligiran na malaya sa diskriminasyon, paghihiganti, o panliligalig batay sa lahi, kulay, kasarian, bansang pinagmulan, edad, o kapansanan, o anumang iba pang klase na protektado sa ilalim ng batas ng pederal o estado, na patungkol sa anumang programa o aktibidad.

Para sa karagdagang impormasyon, kasama na ang kahandaang mai-access ng wika at pagsasampa ng reklamo, mangyaring makipag-ugnayan sa HDOA sa 808-973-9591, o bisitahin ang website ng HDOA sa http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ .

Upang humiling ng pagsasalin, interpretasyon, pagbabago, akomodasyon, o iba pang mga pantulong na tulong o serbisyo para sa dokumentong ito, makipag-ugnayan sa Opisina ng Tagapangulo ng HDOA sa 808-973-9591 o mag-email sa [email protected].

HDOA มุ่งมั่นที่จะรักษาสภาพแวดล้อมให้ปราศจากการเลือกปฏิบัติ การตอบโต้ หรือการล่วงละเมิดทาง เชื้อชาติ สีผิว เพศ ชาติกำเนิด อายุ หรือความทุพพลภาพ หรือประเภทอื่นใดที่ได้รับการคุ้มครองภายใต้กฎหมายของรัฐบาลกลางหรือของรัฐ ในส่วนที่เกี่ยวกับโครงการใดๆ หรือกิจกรรม

สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม รวมถึงการเข้าถึงภาษาและการยื่นเรื่องร้องเรียน โปรดติดต่อ HDOA ที่ 808-973-9591 หรือเยี่ยมชมเว็บไซต์ของ HDOA ที่ http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/

หากต้องการขอการแปล ล่ามภาษา การปรับเปลี่ยน ที่พัก หรือความช่วยเหลือหรือบริการสำหรับเอกสารนี้ โปรดติดต่อสำนักงาน HDOA ของประธานที่ 808-973-9591 หรืออีเมล [email protected].

Aloha,

Janelle Saneishi

Public Information Officer

Hawai`i Department of Agriculture

ph: (808) 973-9560

email: [email protected]

Website: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/