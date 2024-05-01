Canopy Connect and InsuredMine Announce New Integration to Obtain and Transfer Insurance Information

Submit Release
BEAVERTON, ORE, US, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canopy Connect, a leading insurance data intake platform, and InsuredMine, an all-in-one integrated CRM for independent insurance agencies, today announced a new integration. It enables insurance agents to collect verified insurance data through Canopy Connect and import it into InsuredMine’s CRM to eliminate data entry and improve lead flow.

For insurance agents, having accurate ‌insurance information is a requirement to expertly advise clients of risks and potential coverage gaps that they may not be aware of. Typically, insurance agencies rely on long forms or phone calls to intake insurance information from a prospect—which tends to be highly inaccurate and unreliable.

“The data that Canopy Connect can provide is immensely valuable in the sales process,” said Raution Jaiswal, founder and CEO at InsuredMine. “By importing this into the InsuredMine CRM, insurance agents can make a stronger sales proposal.”

Through this new integration, InsuredMine customers can have their prospects share their insurance information via Canopy Connect. Prospects simply sign in with their current carrier credentials through a secure link. Canopy Connect's data intake platform will retrieve policy information, drivers, claims, and more, and automatically import it into InsuredMine.

“By getting carrier-verified insurance information in the quote intake process, agencies are removing a major friction point,” said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO at Canopy Connect. “Being able to send that data instantly to InsuredMine makes it easy to operationalize the process, which is critical for growth and scale.”

Learn more about how Canopy Connect and InsuredMine work together here:
​​https://www.usecanopy.com/integrations/insuredmine

Register for InsuredMine’s upcoming webinar on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. CDT, which will feature Whitni Ward, Agency Manager at Stallings Insurance. Whitni will share how her team uses Canopy Connect and InsuredMine together. Register here at: https://www.usecanopy.com/insuredmine-canopy-webinar

About Canopy Connect, Inc.
Canopy Connect redefines the insurance data intake process. The platform gives businesses the ability to collect verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds, resulting in higher conversion and a better client experience. With its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, the Canopy Connect data intake platform enables insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, and insurance innovators to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at: https://www.usecanopy.com.

About InsuredMine
InsuredMine offers the most complete go-to-market platform in the insurance industry. From expedited sales through CRM and marketing automation to deeper data analytics, client connectivity, and quick integration with existing technologies, InsuredMine provides a single solution tailored to the needs of insurance agencies. Their client-centered approach ensures continuous innovation, specialized support, and a commitment to keeping agencies at the forefront of technology. For more information, visit https://www.insuredmine.com.

