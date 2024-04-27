Submit Release
Texas Offers April Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies

DENTON, Texas – FEMA Region 6 encourages Texans to stock up on emergency supplies during this year’s tax-free weekend starting April 27.

Residents can buy supplies and equipment to use in emergencies or natural disasters during the Texas Comptroller’s 2024 Emergency Preparation Sales Tax Holiday. No sales tax will be collected for eligible purchases made from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 to midnight on Monday, April 29.  

Eligible items are helpful during hurricanes, flash floods, wildfires, power outages or other emergencies. Examples include portable generators, emergency ladders, hurricane shutters and fire extinguishers.

For general emergency preparedness needs, Texans may also buy batteries, flashlights, first aid kits and ice chests/coolers.

Purchases can be made in-store or online. There is no limit on the number of items purchased, but there are sales price limits. For example, a rescue ladder must cost less than $300. If one cost $299, plus a $10 delivery charge, the ladder would not qualify. With a total purchase price of $309, the consumer would be charged sales tax.

For a complete list of tax-free items and more information, visit Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday (texas.gov). Learn how to build an emergency preparedness kit supplies at Build A Kit | Ready.gov.

Hurricane Season begins June 1.

