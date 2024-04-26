PMT Evaluation Process Overview

Over the past two months, the CHIPS Program Office (CPO) has announced preliminary memorandum of terms (PMTs) with 7 applicants totaling nearly $29 billion as part of the CHIPS and Science Act to revitalize American semiconductor manufacturing. This webinar will discuss the process by which CPO reviews and evaluates applications for funding and the key factors that lead to a PMT.
