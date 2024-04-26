Submit Release
PMT Evaluation Process Overview

Square with rounded edges. Fill of square looks like American flag. Coming off the sides of the square are lines with unfilled circles at end. Words underneath: CHIPS for AMERICA

Over the past two months, the CHIPS Program Office (CPO) has announced preliminary memorandum of terms (PMTs) with 7 applicants totaling nearly $29 billion as part of the CHIPS and Science Act to revitalize American semiconductor manufacturing. This webinar will discuss the process by which CPO reviews and evaluates applications for funding and the key factors that lead to a PMT.

